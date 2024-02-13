Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are a well-known duo. This celebrity couple has always been in the spotlight, constantly setting relationship goals. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about how Vivek Dahiya reacted when his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey was cut short. She also talked about how she tries to be there for her hubby when people call him ‘Divyanka’s husband’.

Divyanka Tripathi on Vivek Dahiya being depressed after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 eviction

In the interview, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that her husband, Vivek Dahiya was depressed for weeks after he was eliminated from the dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She said, "He was depressed for days… because aap apna sab kuch dey dete ho na (because you give it your everything)… When we talk about the makers, or producers, it's a business model for them, aur hum bhi kal producers banenege toh humara bhi business model hoga jo hum samne present kar rahe hain. But jo log kaam kar rahe hote na, wo log dil se kar raha hain usme. Apna more than 100% dete hain. (for makers it is all business and even if we were to become producers it will be the same for us but for those who take part in it, it means a lot because they give their 100%)"

Advertisement

Watch full interview with Divyanka Tripathi here:

Further, she talked about Vivek's remarkable journey on the show and how she wished he got some more time. Talking about it, she added, "I am his wife and I have all the right to be biased, Vivek ka kamal ka journey tha (Vivek had an incredible journey on the show). Jo wo Bollywood like performances de rahe the, I just wish thoda aur lamba, thoda aur time, at least unme jo wo talent tha, wo sochke rakha agle 2-3 ka kya act karunga, he had lots in his kitty. And everytime he was giving different performances. (I really liked the Bollywood-themed performances he was delivering, I wish he could stay in the show longer)"

Divyanka continued, "Jyase pole dance pehli baar Jhalak ke stage pe huya tha, they didn’t even say that. But yeah, it was a big thing. Ayese bohot sarein cheezein pehli pehli baar introduce kiye the unhone set pe. Khair, that was there. Unko ek do din nahi laga nikalne mein, unko 3 hafta laga. Until his parents came down and of course, his fans. (It was the first time pole dance was performed on jhalak stage. He introduced a lot of new stuff on the show.. it didn't take him 2 or 3 days.. it took him 3 weeks to get out of that phase)

Divyanka Tripathi on Vivek being called 'Divyanka's husband'

Vivek Dahiya is often referred to as 'Divyanka's husband' even though he has made an identity for himself. In one of the interviews, he had shared that at times, it bothers him a little. We asked Divyanka how she tries to be there for him during such times. "You should ask this question to Vivek. Main kyase hoti hu main kya batau (How can I tell what I do)" said Divyanka.

Further, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner-up said, "I am his partner, his friend. Main sochti bhi nahi hu ki main star hu, main established hu. Jyase main Jhalak ke stage pe pohonchi toh kisine bola, ‘oh, aap unko stardom dene ke liye phonche the’, and I'm like, ‘hello, I am his wife’. Main apne pati ke liye kahi pe bhi kabhi bhi ek taang pe khari rahungi." (I never even think that I am a star. When I reached the Jhalak stage to support him someone said I went there to give him stardom and I was like I am his wife and I will do whatever it takes to support him)

Advertisement

She also shared that sometimes she forgets that she is a star and often goes to the mall without wearing a mask. Vivek reminds him that she is a star and she needs to act in a certain way during such times. "Coming back to Vivek, jab wo ayesa mehsoos karte hain toh main kya karti hu…(pauses to think and smiles) Yaar, sachhi ye sawal unse hi pucho, (What do I do when he feels like that? Please ask him this question, not me)” concluded Divyanka.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Rabb Se Hai Dua: Yesha Rughani on joining show; 'I consider this a challenging opportunity'