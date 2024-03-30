Divyanka Tripathi is a household name and a popular face in the television landscape. Besides her impressive acting chops, the actress is known to have a fondness for adventures and action-related projects. Time and again, she has expressed interest in doing such projects. In fact, many a time, Divyanka is also heard talking about indulging in adventures and challenging herself. Now, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame has dropped a throwback video that showcases her in an 'action' mood.

Divyanka Tripathi shares throwback video

Dropping a throwback video on her social media handle, Divyaka Tripathi wrote, "Unleashing yet taming my inner animal. #SherKhulGaye This is where I began learning a new art sometime back when I didn’t even know how much will my mobility serve me (that story is for another day though)."

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress added, "It’s far from perfection... But you know what, I love embracing my inner child and patting it’s back once in a while. So here’s Div telling Div- “Well done my girl! ( #Throwback from three months ago)."

In the video, we can see her practicing a few defensive acts. Her serious mood and fighting spirit look so impressive that we couldn't help but notice them. The 'Jawan' title track playing in the background hypes the seriousness of the scenario.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi's video here:

Vivek Dahiya's comment on Divyanka Tripathi's video

Reacting to his wife's throwback video, Vivek Dahiya took to the comment section and wrote, "Viv also telling Div, “Well done my girl” (fire emojis)." One of the comments read, "I must say Divek's workout routine gives us so much inspiration."

A fan expressed, "It's very important to learn new things..People will say whatever they want to say but what matters is the inner satisfaction of learning something new.. @divyankatripathidahiya." Another one mentioned, "Waohh!!! ur workout is totally incredible!! This reel is a solid slap to all the trollers out there Keep shining my girl bright and inspiring others with your dedication."

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant and emerged as the runner-up.

