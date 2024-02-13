Wedding bells can be heard distantly as Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshi are all set to tie the knot very soon. The Ishqbaaz actress recently hosted a bachelorette party, and she was seen enjoying herself with her BFFs Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Chandna. Feeling grateful for her friendship, brother, and soulmate for making her feel lovable, Nehalaxmi shared a heartwarming and emotional clip on social media.

Nehalaxmi Iyer expresses gratitude to her people

Very soon, Nehalaxmi Iyer will get married and embark on a journey of togetherness with beau Rudraysh Joshi. Meanwhile, the actress took some moments to thank her close pals and her husband-to-be for painting her life with warmth and joy. Compiling numerous videos and delightful memories from her bachelorette party, Nehalaxmi dedicates a post to her people.

The short clip shows her crying tears of joy and also sharing a warm, tight hug with Surbhi Chandna, who will soon get hitched to Karan R Sharma. Later, Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh join the emotional moment. The video gives a sneak peek into her bachelorette party, summarising the entire eve. Besides this, it mentions, 'There were tears,' 'There was cake,' 'There was dance,' and 'But most important there was love Love for each other.'

Dropping the video on her social media handle, Nehalaxmi Iyer pens, "My life is like a big, beautiful quilt made of love. I feel super thankful for having my soulmate by my side, bringing love and joy to every day. My brother is like a strong support beam, always there to help me through tough times. And my friends? They’re like special threads that make my life colorful and happy."

"Together, we create a wonderful painting of warmth and joy. Every moment becomes like a masterpiece filled with love and meaning. It’s like having a cozy blanket made of all these special people. I’m just really lucky to be surrounded by such amazing folks who make my life special and full of happiness," she adds.

Highlighting the value of friends and well-wishers in her life, Nehalaxmi writes, "In the symphony of friendship, my dearest companions contribute harmonies of laughter, shared adventures, and the comforting embrace of understanding. Each thread, whether woven by the touch of my soulmate, the strength of my brother, or the camaraderie of friends, paints a canvas of warmth and joy. Together, they craft a masterpiece of love and significance, transforming the ordinary into an extraordinary journey of gratitude and connection."

Look at the video here:

Celebs react:

Reacting to the sweet video, Mansi Srivastava writes, "Can’t wait to see u as a bride." Shrenu Parikh comments, "Awww." Ishqbaaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj, who shares a close bond with Nehalaxmi Iyer, reacts with heart emojis.

Talking about the fans' reactions, one of them highlights how their reunion brings back many memories. The comment reads, "Seeing you together brings back many memories. Now we had the opportunity to see Yours weddings and live the same memories of your show together. Stay like this. We hope you stay happy always."

Look at some of the comments here:

For those who are unaware, Nehalaxmi Iyer is known for her acting chops in Ishqbaaz and Qubool Hai. She also appeared in Ishqbaaaz's spin-off series Dil Boley Oberoi.

