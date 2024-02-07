It was a star-studded celebration at Abhishek Kumar's Bigg Boss 17 success bash last night. His fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants marked their presence. Stealing the spotlight was none other than the stunning Mannara Chopra. Dressed in a mesmerizing red ensemble, Mannara turned heads and set the fashion bar high at the party. Let's decode her look.

Mannara Chopra looks ravishing in red asymmetrical dress

Bigg Boss 17 2nd runner-up, Mannara Chopra's choice of attire for the evening was a red dress that exuded elegance and sophistication. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline that beautifully framed her décolletage, creating a perfect balance between sultry and chic. The sleeveless style added a touch of grace, making the outfit ideal for a night of celebration.

The pièce de résistance of Mannara's dress was its asymmetrical hem, a contemporary twist that added a playful edge to the classic red gown. The front part gracefully fell to her knees, showcasing her toned legs, while the back cascaded slightly below the knee, creating a dramatic silhouette. A thin silver stone-studded waistline cinched the dress, adding a touch of glamour to the overall look. The dress seamlessly blended modern flair with timeless charm, making it a perfect choice for the party.

Advertisement

Check out Mannara Chopra's outfit here:

Complementing her ravishing red dress, Mannara opted for accessories that elevated her ensemble to new heights. She carried a brown Louis Vuitton clutch, adding a luxurious touch to her outfit. The silver stilettos added a dash of sparkle. On her left wrist, Mannara sported a silver bracelet. The careful selection of accessories showcased her keen fashion sensibilities.

For her makeup, Mannara opted for a classic yet bold look. A hint of red on her lips perfectly matched the color of her dress, while her nails were painted in the same vibrant shade. Her eyes shimmered with silver eyeshadow, adding a touch of glamour and drawing attention to them. Mannara's luscious locks were left open.

Mannara Chopra's red dress, paired with the perfect accessories and makeup, made her the undeniable showstopper of Abhishek Kumar's Bigg Boss 17 success bash.

Other Bigg Boss 17 contestants at the bash

Abhishek Kumar’s friend and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also attended the party. He was seen interacting with Mannara. He came with Orry. Several other Bigg Boss 17 contestants including Neil Bhatt, Jigna Vora, Ayesha Khan, and Naveed Sole, among others, marked their attendance at the party.

Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who happen to be Abhishek Kumar’s co-stars from Udaariyaan also attended the party.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 4000 episodes; Asit Modi, Munmun Dutta, others share heartfelt posts