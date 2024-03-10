Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are now happily married. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in Jaipur and recently returned to Mumbai after the celebration in the Pink City. While the marriage functions have concluded, the wedding fever is still on as Surbhi often takes to her social media to share glimpses of various rituals that the couple did during their wedding celebration. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her Sufi Night (Sangeet function) on Instagram and also shared a sweet anecdote from the event.

Surbhi Chandna appreciates her husband Karan Sharma

Sharing a glimpse of the big night, Surbhi wrote an appreciation post for her husband Karan Sharma who made sure that the guests had a fun time during the Sufi Night function. The Ishqbaaaz actress mentioned that her husband took an extra step by making a fun playlist for the guests as he made them groove on the same.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Appreciation Post For The Husband. The Sufi night was just not any Ordinary Night. The Husband had a special segment planned for our lovely guests and we all had the privilege of dancing to Karan’s tunes when Sir took over the DJ Console and had all of us in splits with his clap-worthy playlist."

Have a look at the video shared by Surbhi Chandna-

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna's Sufi Night video

The Qubbol Hai actress' Sufi Night video was all about the celebration of love, laughter, and dance. The couple of the hour Surbhi and Karan were seen making a grand entry into the venue. The planned entry had a Sufi touch while the guests rooted for the couple. The video had many special moments of the couple as they exchanged rings on the special night.

The couple twinned in black outfits complementing each other. Surbhi and Karan, along with the guests, were seen dancing and celebrating the special day.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna’s Wedding Outfits Decoded: All outfits Ishqbaaaz actress wore on her union with Karan R Sharma