Actor Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma tied the knot on March 2, 2024, at Chomu Palace Hotel, Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was a grand three-day affair surrounded by their closest friends and family. Surbhi ditched the traditional red for the big day and went for an embellished pastel lehenga. If you are planning to go the unconventional route for your big day, make sure to take inspiration from the Ishqbaaaz actress.

The ceremonies and rituals included mehndi, sufi night, haldi, choora, and finally, tying the knot with pheras around the fire. Let’s decode Surbhi Chandna’s wedding outfits and looks that made her the prettiest bride; from mehndi to the big day.

Surbhi Chandna’s wedding

Just a day back, Surbhi Chandna shared the first pictures from her wedding with Karan R Sharma. The official wedding date, March 2, was declared a few months back. The wedding events included a chooda (wedding bangles) ceremony, mehendi, and a Sufi night on March 1. Haldi, followed by pheras and a reception on March 2. It was a lavish wedding that took place in the historic Chomu Palace, Rajasthan.

Surbhi Chandna’s mehendi look in olive green and blue lehenga

Surbhi Chandna's mehendi ceremony look exuded elegance and sophistication, combining traditional elements with modern flair. The olive green and blue lehenga set the tone for a vibrant and stylish ensemble.

The intricately designed blouse stole the spotlight with its deep neck and long sleeves, showcasing a beautiful blend of cobalt blue and indigo shades. The golden zari work on the blouse, coupled with a patchwork of red along the edges, added a touch of opulence. The vertical cut at the back, secured with pink ties, added a contemporary twist to the traditional silhouette.

The olive green dupatta, adorned with a purple border and small red dots, complemented the ensemble perfectly. The crinkled effect on the flared skirt added texture and movement, making Surbhi's outfit a visual delight.

Surbhi accessorized thoughtfully, opting for a stunning nose pin with a long chain that gracefully adorned her face. The matching nose pins were complemented by long embellished danglers. Her choice to keep her hair open in light waves contributed to the effortless and romantic vibe.

The makeup was a testament to the less-is-more philosophy, with dark kohl-rimmed eyes, a subtle peach lipstick, and a blue bindi that tied the entire look together.

Surbhi Chandna’s haldi look in lilac

Surbhi Chandna's haldi look radiated a refreshing charm with its pastel tones. Dressed in a lovely lilac flared skirt, the outfit showcased an array of white and pink embellishments, creating a joyous vibe. The choice of pastel colors reflected that the actress is a Summer bride.

The halterneck blouse added a contemporary twist to the traditional ensemble. Connected to the neck by a wide golden chain, the strapless design of the blouse featured a delightful mix of pink and lilac embellished cloth. The inclusion of tiny white pearls and hanging embellishments along the edge enhanced the overall aesthetic, creating a sense beautiful edgy look.

Surbhi's choice of accessories was on point, opting for pink stone-studded earrings that complemented the color palette of the outfit. The simplicity of the accessories allowed the vibrant hues of the ensemble to take center stage.

For the makeup, Surbhi embraced a natural and radiant look. Bronze eyes added warmth to her gaze, while the pink lips added a touch of freshness. Her hair was styled elegantly with braids on the crown, creating a sophisticated look. The rest of her hair was left open, allowing for a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements in her overall appearance.

On the same morning, the actress had the Choora ceremony, in which she wore a silver embellished lehenga.

Surbhi Chandna’s look for the big day

Surbhi Chandna's wedding look was a breathtaking departure from tradition, as she gracefully embraced the charm of pastel shades in blush pink and sea green. Her choice of a heavily embellished lehenga added a contemporary and regal touch to her bridal ensemble.

The full-sleeved blouse, fashioned in a corset-like style, showcased intricate floral patterns on the sea green material. The standout feature was the pearl embroidery, adding a luxurious and ethereal quality to the overall look. The net full sleeves, adorned with delicate embroidery work, had golden edges at the cuffs. The most striking feature of the blouse is a dome-like design at the bottom, embellished with sequins and pearls, contributing to the masterpiece that was Surbhi's bridal attire.

The lehenga itself was a work of art, adorned with heavy zardozi work throughout, complemented by sequins and pearls that elevated its elegance. The pink dupatta, with its golden semicircle pattern embroidery and pearls along the edges, added a touch of sophistication and completeness to the ensemble.

To let the gorgeous outfit take center stage, Surbhi opted for minimalistic makeup. Winged eyeliner and nude lips accentuated her natural beauty, while a red bindi on her forehead added a traditional touch. The focus on simplicity in her makeup allowed the intricate details of her bridal attire to shine.

Surbhi's choice of jewelry further enhanced her bridal look. A choker necklace, maang tika, and earrings featured sea green studded stones with dangling pearls, perfectly complementing the color scheme of her ensemble. Even her sandals were adorned with pearls on all sides, adding a finishing touch to her stunning bridal look.

In every aspect, from the pastel color palette to the intricate embellishments and carefully chosen accessories, Surbhi Chandna's wedding look was a testament to modern elegance and timeless beauty.

Loved Surbhi Chandna’s modern bride looks?

Isn’t Surbhi Chandna the prettiest bride? Besides these three significant looks, she also wore a black shimmer co-ord set on Sufi night, a silver gown for the after-party on the wedding, and a silver embellished lehenga for the choora ceremony.

So, if you are a summer bride, note points from the Ishqbaaaz actress’ bridal outfits, and look like a dream on your big day.

