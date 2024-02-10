WATCH: Pooja Bhatt's cheeky response to paps at Bigg Boss 17’s grand success party steals the show

Pooja Bhatt, famous for her provocative remarks and daring movie scenes, added charm to the success party of Bigg Boss 17 with her grace. The actress playfully responded to the media's questions as she made her way into the party. Previously, Pooja Bhatt made an appearance on Bigg Boss 17 to show her support for Mannara Chopra.

Pooja Bhatt’s cheeky response to media

Recently, at the grand success party of Bigg Boss 17, the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin actress stole the show with her cheeky response to the media. While the paps were showering compliments on the beauty of Pooja Bhatt, she spontaneously replied saying, “Jawani, Darling Jawani (It's all about Youthfulness, darling Youthfulness.” Undoubtedly, Pooja was looking fabulous in her black attire with a silver sparkling heart-shaped clutch bag complimenting her co-ord set.

Pooja Bhatt’s heart-shaped clutch causes a stir

The Sadak actress looked absolutely stunning in her black co-ord set, which she paired with a stylish coat and black block heels. Everyone couldn't help but notice her silver clutch, it really caught everyone's attention. When the photographers complimented her heart-shaped clutch, she proudly showed it off and said, "This heart is for you." She also responded to a comment from one of the photographers, saying, "It's for everyone. Being single has its perks, you know." These amazing comments from Pooja Bhatt definitely stole the show at the event.

Later when a paparazzi was hoping for chocolates from Pooja ahead of Valentine’s Day, her guilt-free response, “Sugar is bad, darling,” stole the hearts.

When Pooja Bhatt showed her unwavering support for Mannara Chopra

Pooja Bhatt greeted Mannara by calling her a ‘queen,’ when the news anchor Dibang invited her on the show to extend her support to the latter and guide her on how to deal with the real questions once she is out of the show. The Sadak actress said, “Real queens fix each other's crowns.”

Pooja Bhatt showed Mannara the real path and advised her that people link single women with others in reference to Munawar Faruqui. Also, she lauded Arun Mahshettey for supporting Mannara. She also told the Zid actress that her heart goes to Mannara.

Pooja Bhatt previously had been a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where with her brilliant gameplay she managed to secure fourth position.

