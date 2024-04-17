Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan became friends inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. After coming out of the house, the two didn't only continue going strong as friends but also worked together. Their music video, Khaali Bottal released today. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the two shared how life has changed post the reality show. They also shared interesting incidents that occurred recently.

Abhishek Kumar on how life changed after Bigg Boss 17

On being asked, how life changed after Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar smiled and said, "Obviously bohot growth hui hain, abhi bohot log janta hain. (There has been a lot of growth and a lot of people know me now.)"

He then went on to share an incident. A few days back he was travelling in his car when a scooter overtook him wrongly and stopped in front of his vehicle.

The guy looked like he was ready to pick up a fight, but three to four boys came riding on their scooters and said to the guy, "Ye Abhishek bhai hain, kuch maat karna. (This is Abhishek, don't do anything to him.)" This left Kumar surprised and happy.

Watch the full interview here:

Ayesha Khan on life coming full circle after show

Ayesha Khan shared how life has changed for the better. She said, “Log pehchan ne laag gaye hain, itne achhe achhe projects mil rahe hain. Jab pehli baar T-Series ke office main gari lagaye toh maine socha, kaha pohonch gaye hain ye? Ho bachpan ain dreams dekhe the, wo dheere dheere pure ho rahe hain, Bombay aane ka bhi nahi socha tha. Aur aaj T-series ke office main baithke, interview de rahe hain."

She continued saying, "Obviously, sab kuch change ho gaye hain. (People have started recognizing me; I'm getting such great projects. When I parked my car outside the T-Series office for the first time, I thought, where have I reached? I used to dream of this since childhood, and those dreams are slowly coming true. I never even thought of coming to Bombay. And today, sitting in the T-Series office, giving an interview. Obviously, everything has changed.)”

Further, she shared an interesting incident. “Jab dance rehearsals ke liye bhi aayi thi maine is office main, Kumar sir jo hain, jinhone mera dance part choreograph kiya. Main bol rahi thi I think my life have become a complete circle. After the Siddharth Shukla wala season, Asim Riaz ka ek gana aaya tha unke saath, and there was a girl’s character in the song, for which I was approached. Wo gana jis din shoot hone wala tha mera board exams tha, and I was ready to not take the exam as it was a big chance."

"(When I came to this office for dance rehearsals as well, Kumar sir, who choreographed my dance part, was there. I was saying, ‘I think my life has come full circle.’ After the season with Siddharth Shukla, there was a song with Asim Riaz, and there was a girl's character in the song for which I was approached. The day the song was supposed to be shot was the day of my board exams.)”

But as luck would have it, just a day before the shoot, I found out I was replaced in the song. Abhishek intervened and said that I failed the exam, and I admitted that it was because I didn't prepare well for it.

Continuing, she said that it was in the same rehearsal area where Khaali Botal was practiced. “So, for me waha se shuru huya, and abhi I’m doing a song for T-Series as lead. Of course, life has changed, people know me better. So, there’s good part, bad part, everything is there.”

Further, she concluded that one thing she loves about this professional journey is, “I’ve grown up as a person, I’m learning a lot.” Abhishek agreed and said that he had become more calm.

