WATCH: Raisinghani Vs Raisinghan's Reem Shaikh opens up on her ‘love at first sight’ for THIS Pakistani actor

Reem Shaikh is a well-known actress in the television industry, known for her outstanding performances. She is currently starring in the new courtroom drama, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, portraying a complex character. During a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her fans, she revealed that she had a love-at-first-sight experience with a Pakistani actor.

Who is Reem Shaikh’s love at first sight?

Recently, Reem Shaikh in an interactive session with her fans opened up about her feelings for Wahaj Ali who is a popular Pakistani drama actor. When a fan asked her, “First impression about Pakistani actor wahaj Ali nd his which drama you saw first,” she replied while blushing, “Main majak nahi kar rahi par love at first sight ho gaya tha (I'm not joking, but it was love at first sight).” She spoke about Wahaj to her fans in such an adorable manner that it clearly showed she was head over heels for the actor the moment she laid eyes on him.

More about Wahaj Ali

Wahaj Ali has become the center of attention for fans after the Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani actress confessed her love at first sight. Wahaj is a highly acclaimed television actor in Pakistan, known for his outstanding performances in various shows. One of his most notable works is the show Tere Bin, which has gained him international recognition. He has also appeared in Mein alongside Ayeza Khan and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha with Hania Aamir. Additionally, Ali received praise for his portrayal of Bangladeshi freedom fighter Shafi Imam Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye, following his debut in the soap serial Ishq Ibadat in 2015. He has also taken on other significant roles.

Reem Shaikh’s daily soap Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Reem Shaikh stars in the new series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, which also features the beloved onscreen duo, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. Sanjay Nath portrays Jennifer's on-screen father and Karan's mentor in the show. The storyline follows a young and intelligent lawyer making her mark in her father's law firm, while dealing with a competitive adversary and a mysterious intern, whose lives intertwine in a legal thriller of ambition and intrigue. The intense courtroom scenes explore moral quandaries and the struggle to prioritize ethics over convenience.

Previous works of Reem Shaikh

Previously, Reem has been involved in different shows such as Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Fanah Ishq Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha and Tuhjse Hai Raabta.

