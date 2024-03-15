Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 15: Anupama slams Toshu after exposing his theft in front of family

Anupamaa, March 15, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anuj shocking Anupama by telling that Toshu is the real culprit. He forwards her the evidence video. Anuj asks Anupama to make a decision. She watches the clip and recalls Toshu’s promise to her. She bursts into tears.

Hasmukh looks for Pakhi. She tells Hasmukh, Kavya and Dimple that Anupama is destroying their family’s reputation and also shows them her arrest video. Hasmukh says he isn’t convinced with the video. Kavya and Dimple also express their faith in Anupama. However, Pakhi keeps on blaming Anupama and also accuses her of weakening her case against Adhik. She decides to seek Vanraj’s help. Dimple tries to calm down Hasmukh, suggesting that Anupama might be behind the bars because of false allegations. Kavya says Anupama needs to prove her innocence. Hasmukh prays for Anupama.

Yashdeep spots a devastated Anupama. She shares Toshu’s wrongdoing with him and also questions her upbringing. Yashdeep suggests Toshu must be in some serious trouble and that’s why he took this extreme step. However, Anupama differs from Yashdeep’s point of view and asserts that no condition justifies Toshu’s actions. Anupama says she has given multiple chances to Toshu. She decides to take a stand for her self-respect.

Anuj visits Shruti and Aadya. Shruti recovers after Anuj’s visit. She asks Anuj if he is fine. He says he is just exhausted. Shruti and Aadya ask Anuj about the event. He shows them Anupama’s video. They refuse to believe Anupama’s involvement in the theft case. Shruti gets worried for Anupama. Anuj says she will decide what to do next.

An agitated Anupama confronts Toshu in front of the family. She shows Toshu’s video to Leela, Kinjal and Vanraj, thereby proving his betrayal. Anupama slaps Toshu and bashes him badly.

Anuj informs Shruti and Aadya that they can return home if Shruti doesn’t want to stay any longer. Shruti accepts the same. After recognising Shruti’s need for emotional support, Anuj decides to marry her. Aadya gets happy. Shruti asks Anuj to rethink about their marriage. He says nothing is more important to him than Aadya’s happiness.

Vanraj questions Anupama what she is doing. She asks Toshu to surrender. The episode ends here.

