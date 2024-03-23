Rubina Dilaik, mother to two beautiful twins, maintains an active presence on social media and continues to keep her fans updated about her professional and personal whereabouts. The actress, who is making her debut in the Punjabi film industry with her upcoming film Chal Bhajj Chaliye, shared an exciting update with her fans. Dilaik took to social media to share the release date with a video that shows her 4 months pregnant.

Rubina Dilaik's social media post

Yesterday, Rubina Dilaik uploaded a video from the shoot of Chal Bhajj Chaliye with the caption, "CANT KEEP CALM ………. Chal Bhajj Chaliye……" It seems the actress was pregnant even during the shoot of the film. The clip shows Rubina Dilaik dancing with a bunch of people around her. The captions in the clip announced the film's release date and she also mentioned that she was already 4 months pregnant at the time. It starts with, 'From the set to theatres near you. We are coming. April 5th, it is.' At the end of the clip, the caption shows, 'P.S: I was 4 months pregnant'.

Watch the video of Rubina Dilak here:

Seeing the clip, fans of the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared their excitement and good wishes for the film. One user wrote, "I am super duper excited for the movie. All the very best wishes, Rubina." Another commented, "Looking so beautiful and all the best. We love you, Rubi."

Talking about the film, Chal Bhajj Chaliye, directed by Sunil Thakur features Inder Chahal, Rubina Dilaik, Mahabir Bhullar, and Gurpreet Bhangu, among others. The movie's trailer was released weeks ago and viewers are excited to watch the film in theatres. It is slated to release on April 5, 2024. This film is special for Rubina Dilaik's fans because it marks her debut in the Punjabi film industry.

Talking about her career, Rubina made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie Ardh. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani, and it has been directed by Palash Muchhal. In the television industry, she has many notable TV shows to her credit, including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and Chotti Bahu, among others.

