Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Bharata breaks all ties with Kaikeyi after learning about her true intentions

Shrimad Ramayan is keeping audiences hooked with its gripping retelling of the epic saga. In a short span of time, the show has managed to garner good numbers on the TRP charts. In the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayana, Bharata is seen calling out Kaikeyi for sending his brother, Shri Rama, away due to her selfish intentions. The show stars Nikhlesh Rathore and Shilpa Saklani as Bharata and Kaikeyi respectively.

Bharata holds Kaikeyi responsible for his father’s death

The official handle of SonyTV uploaded the latest promo of Shrimad Ramayana giving a glimpse of its coming episode. It begins with Bharata expressing disappointment with his mother, Kaikeyi. He says that she is no less than a demon because along with Rama, she sent Lakshmana and Mata Sita into exile as well. Bharata accuses Kaikeyi of his father’s death. Kaikeyi warns him not to put this allegation on her and clarifies that her husband’s death was just a coincidence.

Furthermore, Bharata says that he will carry the burden of Kaikeyi’s misdeeds all his life. He states, “Tumne ek nahi, do putron ki mamta ko chhala hai. Jis Ram ne tumhein apni janni se uppar mana, use chhala hai. Aur jis putr ko tumne khud janma, usko kalankit kar diya. Tum sansaar ki pehli mata ho jisne kumata hona chuna (You have cheated two sons. You deceived Ram, who kept you above his real mother. And you tarnished the son whom you gave birth to. You are the first woman in history who chose to become a bad mother).”

Bharata asks Kaikeyi to not insult motherhood by calling herself his mother. He swears on Rama and refuses to take the throne of Ayodhya. Bharata breaks all ties with Kaikeyi.

The caption of the promo reads, “अपने भाई श्री राम के लिए भरत ने ठुकराया अयोध्या का सिंहासन | (Bharat rejected the throne of Ayodhya for his brother Shri Ram).”

Take a look at recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

For the unversed, Shrimad Ramayan stars Sujay Reu as Lord Rama, Prachi Bansal as Goddess Sita, and Basant Bhatt as Lakshmana. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions. It airs every Mon-Fri at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.