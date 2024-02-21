Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Rama greets his devotees for their abundant faith and love

Shrimad Ramayan is maintaining a good display on the ratings charts due to its intriguing way of storytelling and stellar performances by the entire cast. In the recent promo of the mythological saga, Lord Rama who left his house for 14 years along with his wife Sita Mata and brother Lakshmana is seen paying regards to his ‘praja’.

Lord Rama says his people are not ordinary anymore

The official social media handle of SonyTV has uploaded a promo of Shrimad Ramayan which gives an insight into what is coming up next for the viewers. The teaser begins with Lakshmana telling Lord Rama that he feels their people will not leave them. To this, Ram says, “Dharm ka marg tyaag se hokar jata hai, Lakshmana. Yadhi maryada ka dharm nibhana hai toh moh toh tyaagna hoga. Mein chahta hun aaj sab meethi neend soyein. (The path of religion goes through renunciation, Lakshmana. We have to let go of affection in order to fulfill our duty of dignity. I want everyone to have a peaceful sleep tonight).”

Sita tells Lord Rama that his people will not sleep if he does not take rest. Ram lies down to pretend that he is sleeping. His people follow him. After they fall asleep, Lord Rama gets up and says, “Lakshmana, Sita, hamein inhein bhi pranaam karna chahiyeye. Ye ab sadharan manushiye nahi rahe. Inka hamare prati nicchal prem aur aapar sneh inhein devtulya banata hai. (Lakshmana, Sita, we should salute these people too as they are not ordinary people now. Their pure love and abundant affection makes them Godlike).” Ram, Sita, and Lakshmana bow down to show respect to their people.

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, “धर्म का मार्ग त्याग से होकर जाता है | अपने कर्तव्य और धर्म को निभते प्रभु श्री राम त्याग के पथ पर निकल चुके हैं। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (The path of religion goes through renunciation. Fulfilling his duty and religion, Lord Shri Ram has set out on the path of sacrifice. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Shrimad Ramayan here:

Meanwhile, Shrimad Ramayan stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, and Basant Bhatt as Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshmana respectively. It also features Shilpa Saklani, Nikhlesh Rathore, Arav Chowdharry, Rushiraj Pawar, and Nikitin Dheer among others.

ALSO READ: Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Meghanada practices for Yudh Abhyas; aims to become the best