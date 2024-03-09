Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Rama breaks down after learning about his father’s death

Shrimad Ramayan has been keeping the audiences intrigued with its engaging retelling of the epic mythological saga. The show, which features the talented actors Sujay Reu, and Prachi Bansal, as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, is currently focusing on Lord Rama’s exile track. As per the fresh promo, he will meet Bharata soon, and will learn about his father, Dashratha’s death.

Lord Rama and Bharata’s emotional meetup

The official social media handle of SonyTV posted a promo of Shrimad Ramayan giving an insight into its upcoming episodes. It begins with Bharata folding his hands in front of Lord Rama and asking for forgiveness. He says, “Mein toh aapka ek tucch das hun, aapka apradhi. Mein yahan aapse dandit hone aaya hun (I am just your insignificant follower, your criminal. I have come here to get a punishment from you).”

Bharata begins to cry and falls down on Ram’s feet. Lord Rama asks him to get up and tells him that people who reside in hearts, never fall on feet. However, Bharata keeps on apologising to Ram. Lord Rama hugs Bharata.

Bharata then goes on to mention how his mother, Kaikeyi’s misdeeds have left him guilty. Ram asks Bharata not to keep any hate for Kaikeyi in his heart as she is their mother and very dear to their father. At this moment, Lord Rama gets to know about Dashratha’s death.

The caption of the promo about Kevat Prasang reads, “एक क्षण भरत और शत्रुघ्न से मिलने की खुशी और दूसरे क्षण, प्रभु श्री राम को मिला दुःखद समाचार। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (One moment there was happiness of meeting Bharata and Shatrughan and the next moment, Lord Shri Ram got the sad news. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episodes of Shrimad Ramayan, Bharata swears on his father’s ashes to bring back Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Mata Sita. He sets out on the journey along with his people.

Shrimad Ramayan also stars Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Arav Chowdharry, Shilpa Saklani, and Nikitin Dheer, alongside the lead actors. It began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024 and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

