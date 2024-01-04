Shrimad Ramayan Cast: Sujay Reu as Lord Rama to Prachi Bansal as Mata Sita; here's full list

The New Year is here, and so is a new slate of TV shows that the audience is looking forward to. Be it mythological tales or historical dramas, the television industry is expected to deliver a handful of gripping daily soaps. Among the list, we have Shrimad Ramayan, where the makers have made an effort to bring the story of Lord Rama in its purest form.

This mythological saga reflects values and learnings that hold significance in today's world as well. Further, based on the epitome of virtue Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, Shrimad Ramayan started airing on January 1, 2024, on Song TV.

While Sujay Reu portrays Lord Rama onscreen, Prachi Bansal is essaying Mata Sita. But do you know the entire cast? Here, we have listed actors who play different roles in Shrimad Ramayan. Let us explore!

Arav Chowdharry as King Dashrath

You might have seen him donning the role of Bhishma in the show Mahabharat. It was his performance in the mythological saga that earned Arav fame in the telly world. Besides this, the actor also appeared in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir.

Shilpa Saklani as Queen Kaikeyi

Recognized for her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi, Shilpa Saklani appears as Queen Kaikeyi in Shrimad Ramayan. The actress also participated in Bigg Boss 7 and was a contestant in Nach Baliye 1.

Sujay Reu as Lord Ram

As already mentioned, Sujay Reu is portraying Lord Rama in the new mythological show. On bagging such an honorable role, the actor said that it is a profound responsibility rather than just a role. Opening up more, Sujay added that the timeless narrative of Lord Ram has always held a special place in his heart, and this chance to bring alive his journey is a dream come true for him.

Prachi Bansal as Mata Sita

Actress Prachi Bansal breathes life into Sita opposite Sujay Reu in Shrimad Ramayan. She has that resilience and grace that makes her a decent choice to play Goddess Sita. Before locking this project, Prachi earned praise for her onscreen chemistry with Aakash Ahuja in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2.

Basant Bhatt as Lakshman

If you look back at his career and choice of shows, Basant Bhatt has a couple of mythological shows in his kitty. Be it his performance as Balaram in RadhaKrishn or Kartikeya in Vighnaharta Ganesh, The actor seems to be made for such content. Don't you agree? Well, in Shrimad Ramayan, Basant has signed the dotted lines as Lakshman, thereby bringing brotherly values to screens.

Samarthya Gupta as Shatragun

It is his participation in MTV Splitsvilla that made Samarthya Gupta a popular figure. The actor enjoys a decent fan base and is portraying Shatragun in the new mythological show. Further, the young personality seems to be quite interested in modeling, as appears from his social media handle.

Nikhlesh Rathore as Bharat

You may not find it as a famous name in the industry as Nikhilesh appeared for a small instance in Suhagan, a Colors TV show. However, Shrimad Ramayan might be his breakthrough as the actor is in the show as Bharat. Alongside Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal, Rathore is playing a pivotal role.

Nirbhay Vadhwa as Lord Hanuman

You might have watched him in shows like Mahabharat and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. Nirbhay played a negative role in the former as he essayed Dushasana while appearing as Hanuman in the latter show. Further, the actor grabbed the audience's attention with his performance as the lead antagonist in Qayamat Ki Raat. Well, Sony TV's Shrimad Ramayan has brought him to the screen as Lord Hanuman.

Nikitin Dheer as Lanka King Raavan

Whether in the telly world or the Hindi and Telugu film industry, Nikitin Dheer is a household name. He made his acting debut in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sharifuddin Hussain. Furthermore, he is recognized for his performances in films like Ready, Dabangg 2, and Chennai Express.

Speaking of his career in the television industry, Nikitin appeared in a couple of shows, including Ishqbaaz and Naagin 3. And now the actor is all geared up for his role as Raavan in Shrimad Ramayan.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Sony Entertainment Television has made an effort to bring alive the story of Lord Ram in its truest form. With its ensemble cast, the show started airing from January 1, 2024. You can catch up on the latest episodes of this mythological saga from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony TV.

Digging further, this great Indian epic promises to transport Indian families to an ancient spiritual era where values defined greatness. So, let us know in the comments if you find Shrimad Ramayan captivating to watch.

