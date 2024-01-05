Shrimad Ramayan Review, Episodes 1 and 2: A cinematic visual spectacle on small screen

While the nation awaits the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on January 22, the viewers have been given a little surprise with the launch of the mythological show, Shrimad Ramayana. What better timing than releasing the show now!? Mythological shows are always in and have a dedicated audience but what’s new with this, you ask? Let’s answer this.

Plot:

The first two episodes primarily revolve around King Nemi’s transformation of King Dashrath (Arav Chowdharry), and the equation with his three wives, Queen Kaikeyi (Shilpa Saklani), Queen Kaushalya (Aanandee Tripathi) and Queen Sumitra (Bhawna Aneja). It also touches base on the King’s worry about taking the dynasty ahead because he has no sons. The friendship between Garud and Nemi is beautifully explained too. A curse by Shravankumar’s visually challenged and aged father turns the king’s life upside down. It also introduced the characters of Raavana (Nikitin Dheer), Vibhishan (Kunal Bakshi), Shurpanakha (Sangeeta Odwani) and Kumbhkaran. This show is a depiction of the writings by sage Valmiki.

What works?

The surprisingly fresh and convincing cast. The casting director of Shrimad Ramayan deserves a special mention for his eye for detail. What caught our attention was the depiction of this mythical city, Ayodhya, and the dense forests through which every character was brought to life, giving the audience an immersive experience. The rich storytelling and the VFX (visual effects) literally added life to the supernatural elements, like Kumbhkaran’s giant body, Ravana’s beheading scene, which added a touch of magic to the narrative.

The dialogues, drawn from the original scripture of Valmiki, are both powerful and thought-provoking. With several versions of Ramayana, it’s a challenge to keep your musical score different but the score is one of the other highlights. It creates a spiritual atmosphere that will take you back in time to this saga.

What doesn’t

A drawback is the stereotypical portrayal of the monster Shurpanakha as dark-skinned and with curly hair.

Performances

Produced with meticulous attention to detail, features an impressive ensemble cast that breathes life into the iconic characters. The portrayal of King Dashrath by Arav is both regal and compassionate, capturing the essence of the ideal king. Nikitin Dheer as Raavana is convincing, his screen presence is magnificent, and the heroic entry will be remembered. Shilpa Saklani as Queen Kaikeyi has done justice to the roles. The pronunciation of the heavy-duty Hindi and Sanskrit words has been managed well by the cast.

About Shrimad Ramayan

It’s a mythological story about lord Ram, his consort Sita, and cousin Lakshman, among other characters, who face moral dilemmas, thus exploring the concepts of righteousness (dharma) and action (karma).