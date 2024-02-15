Shrimad Ramayan is one of those mythological shows that has gained an impressive pace in the last few days due to its cinematography, impressive dialogues, and ensemble cast. After the grand marriage ceremony of Lord Rama and Mata Sita, The show will soon delve into the 'vanwaas' part. Sony TV Has released a new promo wherein Queen Kaikeyi has three wishes to ask from Lord Rama.

Shrimad Ramayan's promo

According to the promo released by Sony TV on its official social media handles, a dramatic conversation takes place between Queen Kaikeyi and Lord Rama (played by Shilpa Saklani and Sujay Reu, respectively), while King Dashrath (Arav Chowdharry) seems to be in an unwell condition. The promo opens up with the queen telling Lord Rama, "Mera pehle var, Ayodhya ke singhaasan par tum nahi, mera putra Bharat baithega (My first wish, not you, but my son Bharat will sit on the throne of Ayodhya)."

Lord Rama expresses delight over her demand and says, "Bas, itni si baat maa. Iske liye aapne apna vardaan vyarth kar diya. Mujhse bola hota maa aapne. Aapko vardaan maangne ki aavshyakti hi nahi padti (That's it, mother. For this you wasted your wish! You should have told me, Mother. You don't need to ask for any wish)."

Queen Kaikeyi then asks him, "Mera dusra var, tum shighra ati shighra Ayodhya chhodh kar 14 varshon ke liye vanwaas chale jao (My second wish, you leave Ayodhya as soon as possible and go into exile for 14 years)."

Lord Rama replies, "Svikaar hai mujhe maa. Mere Bharat ko raajpath aur mujhe gyaanpath milega maa. Yeh var maang kar aapne iss Ram ki jholi mein annad aur sukh bhar diya hai maa. Aapka putra aapki yeh ikchha aur pita shri ke vachan, dono ko avashya purna karega (I accept this mother. Bharat will find the path to politics and I will find the path to knowledge. By asking for this, you have brought joy and happiness into the life of your beloved Ram. I will fulfill your wishes and father's promises)."

बिना कुछ कहे, प्रभु श्री राम ने अपनी माता कैकेयी के वर को स्वयं अपना लिया।देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Without saying anything, Lord Shri Ram himself accepted the wishes of his mother Kaikeyi. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).

Watch the promo here:

