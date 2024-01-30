Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma's wedding date is coming closer, and the soon-to-be-married couple are making the most of their days. The couple, who have been together for more than ten years now, took to social media today to share a cute banter. The Ishqbaaaz actress shared with her fans how her partner is handling the wedding stress. The video is too adorable to miss.

Surbhi Chandna's video with Karan R Sharma

The video uploaded by Surbhi Chandna shows Karan R Sharma driving. His hair looks messy on top, and Surbhi says, "Karan, wedding plan ne kya haal kar diya tera ye? Baal dikha tere, dikha na. Shakal toh dikha. (What has the wedding plan done to you? Show me your hair. At least show your face)." To this, Karan, who was in the driver's seat, replied, "It's not baal, it's ramen. Maggi noodle ban gaya. Wedding planner slash groom."

Surbhi further gives a humorous reply and compares his hairstyle to a dog, saying, "I can barely see your eyes, actually. You are looking like that dog. Lhasa apso?" Karan replies, "Shih-tzu."

Here's the video that Surbhi Chandna shared:

In her next post, she dropped a selfie of herself inside the car and wrote, “Apan toh stress nahi legaa boss.” Wearing a black fitted tee shirt, and flaunting her radiant skin, the actress smiled for the camera.

Here’s the selfie that Surbhi Chandna shared:

Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma's wedding

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma are set to tie the knot on March 1, 2024. Their wedding will take place in the Pink City Jaipur. To announce their wedding date last week, the actress created a beautiful video. It features adorable shots of the couple, as Surbhi mentioned that her love story started thirteen years ago. The video also had Surbhi singing a soulful version of the popular song Kahaani Suno.

