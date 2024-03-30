Surbhi Chandna's wedding to her beau, Karan R Sharma, was no less than a fairytale. Being a heartfelt celebration at Jaipur, the ceremony had the mesmerizing duo creating the best memories of their life. While the wedding already attracted several people's attention, Surbhi's entry song stole the limelight. She shared a video of herself walking towards Karan for Varmala with the Kahaani Suno track playing in the background, in the actress' voice.

Kahaani Suno Rendition released

A few days back, Surbhi Chandna shared a post surprising fans by dropping a teaser of herself recording the song Kahani Suno for her wedding. And now, her version of the viral track is out. Just a few hours ago, Ishqbaaz fame posted a sweet glimpse from her Kahaani Suno Rendition video.

She captioned her post, "Adhoora joh tha, Woh mukammal hua “Kahani Suno Rendition” Official Music Video OUT NOW! Song - Kahani Suno Rendition Singers - Surbhi Chandna & Naman Pareek Music Composer - Yash Tiwari Feat. Surbhi Chandna & Karan Sharma Music Label - Feel Good Originals Post Production - C Studios."

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna's video:

Fans shower love

After Surbhi Chandna announced the release of the Kahani Suno Rendition video, fans could not resist but praise the song and her voice. One of the netizens wrote, "THE PERFECT SONG FOR THE PERFECT COUPLE! this was such a SOULFUL rendition of this song! Absolutely in love with your voice my gurl! You need to do singing more often now!" Another comment read, "Finally the wait is over!!"

A user mentioned, "The song is extremely soothing just perfect and also your voice glows and made my day! This Kahani Suno is just epic and best! But I don't have luck I guess! That's why my comment didn't got featured."

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding

Surbhi tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2nd in Jaipur. The wedding festivities began with a chooda ceremony and followed by mehendi, and a Sufi night on March 1st. Later, the duo has their Haldi ceremony, pheras, and a lavish reception.

