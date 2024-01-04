Who is Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna’s longtime boyfriend? Here’s everything about Karan R Sharma

If reports are to be believed, Ishqbaaaz actor Surbhi Chandna is all set to get married to his longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma. They have been in a steady relationship for some time and reportedly, they have locked the last week of March for their nuptials. While the Isqbaaaz actress kept her relationship with Karan Sharma private, fans of the actress are curious to know more about him. Read along to know more about the actress’ boyfriend.

Who is Karan Sharma?

Karan Sharma is a businessman. His Instagram bio reads, ‘Part-time Entrepreneur & Founder @heavensabodefoundation.’ His NGO Heavens Abode does a lot of work in and around Mumbai to rescue and protect stray dogs.

They also conduct regular feeding drives in the city. Besides working for the four-legged friends, they also work toward other social causes, including tree plantation and cleaning drives.

Karan Sharma is also a fitness enthusiast and last year, in November, he posted a video showing the results of his hard work and dedication. He uploaded the video with the caption, “2 Years Of Hard-work, Dedication & Discipline.” He often posts glimpses of his workout on his account.

Check out Karan R Sharma's post here:

How long Karan R Sharma and Surbhi Chandna have been together?

The Naagin 5 fame actress has always kept her relationship with Karan Sharma private. She has never talked about him in public. Reportedly, the two have been in a relationship for more than 13 years now. But the actress does not post regular photos or videos with him.

On September 9, 2022, Surbhi Chandna posted her first picture with him on social media making the relationship Insta official. It was her boyfriend’s birthday, and posting a selfie with him, she wrote, “9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy”

Check out Surbhi Chandna's first post with boyfriend here:

However, Sharma often posts pictures with her and one of the first pictures of the couple on his profile dates back to November 2016.

Recently, Surbhi and Karan attended Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's wedding. Surbhi's friends Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu, Nakuul, and others are close with Karan. They often post comments on his social media posts.

Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna to get married in March?

Reports are doing the round that Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma will get married in three months. Reportedly, they are to tie the knot in March this year and preparations have already begun.

According to IndiaToday.in, a source close to the couple revealed, "Surbhi and Karan have been in a secure relationship and going strong. Marriage is just a natural step for them. The couple has been planning the wedding, which will be a grand one yet intimate, with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi's industry friends, especially the 'Ishqbaaaz' cast is ecstatic about the wedding and are already prepping for the same."

Surbhi Chandna started her television journey with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She rose to fame as Anika in Ishqbaaaz, which also starred Nakuul Mehta. She has also been part of popular television dramas, Sanjivani and Naagin 5, among others.

