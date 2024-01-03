New mom Rubina Dilaik shares how life has changed after giving birth to twins Edhaa and Jeeva

Rubina Dilaik is the newest mother in town. The actress gave birth to twin girls in November. Neither she nor her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla announced the news on social media until recently. On completion of one month, they posted a happy family picture sharing the news with fans.

Now, in a recent vlog, Rubina talked in detail about how she is enjoying the current phase in her life, her twin daughters, the meaning of their names, and more. Read on to get some interesting details.

Rubina Dilaik on how her life changed post-delivery of her twins

The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared, “Maa banne ke baad zindagi itna zyada badal jayega koi bataya nahi tha. Mein itni itni vyast tha ki aaj almost 33-35 days ke baad mein apne liye thoda sa wat nikali.

(Nobody told me that life would change so much after becoming a mother. I have been so busy that I finally got some time for myself after 33-35 days).”

Rubina Dilaik reveals shooting till last day of pregnancy

The actress also shared how grateful she is for the positive response she got for her new show on YouTube, Kisine Bataya Nahi- the Mamacado Show. She mentioned that she would note all the inputs when she shoots next. Further, the actress revealed that she was shooting till the day she was admitted to the hospital. “Mein last din taak shoot kar rahi thi, meine dopeher ko shoot kiya and evening mein mujhe hospital leke gaya.”

“(I was shooting till the last day. I shot in the afternoon and I was admitted to the hospital in the evening.)”

Rubina Dilaik shares when their baby girls were born

In her vlog, Rubina revealed the exact date when her baby girls were born. She revealed, "Our baby girls were born on 27th November. It was an auspicious day, it was Gurupurab and Dev Diwali. We are absolutely blessed that these two beautiful souls chose us as their parents."

Here's the first picture Rubina Dilaik posted of her babies:

Rubina Dilaik talks about the support she receives from her family

Rubina Dilaik shared that Abhinav and her parents are at home to take care of their newborns. Talking about the love and support she is receiving from them, she shared, "At home, Mom, Dad and Abhinav's parents are also there to take care of us and constantly help us. I feel so blessed and grateful, my mother has been such a strong pillar, she has been extremely supportive.”

Talking about how her mother used to joke about realising a mother's value when she became a mother herself, she shared, Mummy bolti thi hamesha 'jab beta tum maa banoge tab tumhe maa ki ahemiyat pata chalegi', now that I am a mother I truly feel the depth of that. Even Abhinav's mom is so supportive and helps us so much, I just cannot thank these two mothers for their love and support."

Rubina Dilaik talks about the meaning of her daughters’ name

In a recent post on social media, Rubina and Abhinav revealed their daughters’ names, Edhaa and Jeeva. Talking about the meaning of their daughters’ names, she shared, “Edhaa means prosperity and Jeeva means lifeline. These are names of goddesses and they originate from Sanskrit. As soon as they were born we decided that the elder one would be Edhaa and the younger one would be Jeeva.”

The actress also shared that they had already decided on four names for their babies. “We had decided on four names beforehand because we knew they were twins. So, we decided on two names for boys and two for girls.

Abhinav and I wanted to keep their names meaningful and feel the connection. Also, for me, the names should have weight and meanings. That is the whole story behind keeping these two names,” shared the actress.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s babies are non-identical twins

Rubina shares, “Both of them are non-identical twins meaning their personalities are different. They look very different. There's a lot to say, but for the time being, I can only say that keep showering love for me and my daughters.”

Rubina Dilaik on getting brain fog

The actress shared how she keeps forgetting things these days and is getting brain fog. She adds, “I am getting brain fog, cheezein bohot bhulna shuru kar diya meine. Coffee agar banake rakhhi ho toh ek der ghanta baad yaad aata hain ki arrey coffee peeni thi. (I have started forgetting things. I make my coffee, but forget to drink it.)

Abhi bohot sara ayesa episodes ho raha hain. Apni nayi life jo hain, wo nayi tareekein se discover kar rahi hu. (I am discovering this new phase in life in a new way) It’s absolutely a new life, and I am taking baby steps.”

