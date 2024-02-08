Jennifer Winget is all set for the release of her upcoming web series titled Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. The project has been in the news ever since Jennifer got on board. The search for an apt actor opposite the talented actress went on for a while and then the makers zeroed up on Karan Wahi as the male lead of the project. Weeks later, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Reem Shaikh has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project.

Now, the show is all set to hit the leading streaming platform and the primary cast of the show recently had media interactions for the promotions of the project.

Jennifer Winget revealed her favorite Karan from the TV industry

The television industry is filled with talented leading actors with the name Karan. From Karan Tacker to Karan Singh Grover, Karan Kundra, Karan Mehra, Karan V Grover, Karan Patel, Karan Wahi, Karanvir Sharma, and Karan Veer Mehra among others. Amidst the media interaction, the conversation between Reem, Karan, and Jennifer took a funny turn when Reem mentioned that Karan Wahi is her favorite Karan that she has worked with. (Reem has worked with Karan Kundrra in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal).

Jennifer was quick to share her thoughts as well as she agreed with Reem and said that even for her Wahi is the favorite Karan. Winget's chemistry with Karan Singh Grover was quite appreciated in Dil Mill Gayee.

Take a look at the glimpse of the said media interaction here-

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's bond

This is not the first time that Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi will be seen sharing the screen space. The duo were cast with each other in the popular 90s show Dill Mil Gaye wherein they played the characters of Dr. Siddhant and Dr. Ridhima respectively. Fans lovingly called them #Siddhima. However, Ridhima ended up with Dr. Armaan towards the end of the show,

Jennifer and Karan's new project Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani is a courtroom drama and is set to release soon.

