EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh joins forces with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi for new show

Reem Shaikh, who was last seen in the supernatural show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, has bagged a new show. Pinkvilla has learned that Reem has been taken aboard for a new project alongside Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. While this is Reem's first project with Jennifer, it's a reunion for Jennifer and Karan after Dill Mill Gayye.

Plot of the new show

As per reports, the story of the show revolves around two sisters and it is slated to go on floors soon. Armed with the information from our highly placed sources, we contacted Reem Shaikh and her father confirmed the news, stating, "Yes, Reem is doing the show. We are quite excited about this new project."

Watch the video below where Reem spoke about Jennifer:

Reem Shaikh's journey in the TV industry

Reem has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been a part of projects like Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others since her childhood days. The 21-year-old was featured as the lead for the first time in the daily soap, Tujhse Hai Raabta, and since then, there has been no looking back for this talented girl. She mesmerized everyone with her acting chops through her shows like Fanaa: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Tere Ishq Mein Marjaawan.

About the new show

Reem Shaikh's new show with Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget has been in the news for quite a long time and there has been immense chatter about this. For the unversed, Jennifer and Karan were seen in the popular youth-based medical drama, Dill Mill Gayye, where the former played the iconic Dr. Riddhima and Karan entered mid-way as Dr. Siddhant. The fans shipped them as #Sidhiema. Since then, these two actors kept in touch and are great friends. It would be interesting to watch them together.

As per sources, the show is tentatively titled The Legal Case. The shoot of which is said to hit the floors soon.

