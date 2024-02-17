Why Ragini Khanna is not working on new projects; says “Mere character ke reflexes aa rahe the meri personal life mein”

Actress Ragini Khanna who is often identified as the veteran actor Govinda’s niece has successfully built her individual identity after contributing her fifteen years in the television industry. She is popularly recognized for her work in Sasural Genda Phool.

In an exclusive chat with Siddhart Kanan, Ragni Khanna discloses the reason for her taking a backseat in her career rather than accepting new offers that awaits her.

Ragni Khanna’s reason for not working on new projects

When asked about why she is not seen doing more television shows, actress Ragini Khanna replied, “I got very disoriented from my work.” According to the actress, she was not able to differentiate between her natural vs her on-screen character. The actress added, “I forgot mera khud ka behaviour, Mera khud ka mannerism kahi kho gay usmien (I forgot my own behaviour. I forget my mannerism to my character).”

Ragini Khanna’s inclination towards natural acting

The actress describes her overwhelming journey as a television actress. She grabbed the attention when she mentioned that like every actor she has also created her strategy. Speaking of which she further describes her inclination towards natural acting since her childhood, therefore she adapted that quality. Sasural Genda Phool actress said, “Pata nahi mujhe kyu lagta tha ki performance ekdum natural honi chahiye, jis performance it main fan hun, jaise jis cinema ko dekh kar main badi huyi hun. Mujhe bahut natural, natural cheeze achi lagti hai. Matlb jb tak artist apna dialogue aur emotions apne skin mien nahi feel karta tb tak, tab tak audience ko bhi mujhe nahi lagta ki dekhne mein maza ata hoga (I don't know why I used to think that performance should be completely natural, like the performance I'm a fan of, like the cinema I grew up watching. I really like natural things. I mean, unless the artist feels his dialogue and emotions in his skin, I don't think the audience will enjoy watching it either.)

Taking the conversation further Ragini describes how her on-screen characters were impacting her personal life. She said, “Mere character ke reflexes aa rahe the meri personal life mein and it was not intentional (My character's reflexes were creeping into my personal life and it was not intentional).” She was so much indulged in her character that it seems almost impossible for her to remove that character from her subconscious mind. According to her, every actor should know the technique of getting the character out of their mind.

Ragni Khanna post acting health issues

The actress Ragini claimed that she comes from a music background and that she never desired to become an actor but when fate plays the role everything else takes the backseat. Further speaking to Siddharth Kanan she said that because of the lack of sunlight exposure there was a lack of sensation in her body because she was there in the air conditioner permanently, which started to make her feel numb.

The 36-year-old actress mentioned that she realized that she had lost herself in the procedure of grasping things from others to the extent that she lost her perspective. Therefore the actress decided to take a break and explore herself. In the process of self-exploration, the actress used to cook, sing and run to regain her perspective.

About Ragini Khanna’s career

After doing Sasural Genda Phool 2, Radha Ki Betiya and Bhaskar Bharti, Ragni switched her career towards reality shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz, Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and many more. She also thanked the Almighty for always giving her the chance to entertain the audience through different mediums, she says that “I was Alice in the wonderland, so I was exploring every facet of the industry.”

