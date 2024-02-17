What comes to your mind when we mention Ragini Khanna? Undoubtedly, it would be none other than the iconic television show Sasural Genda Phool. Her role as Suhana Kashyap opposite Jay Soni in the show made her a household name. However, it's been a while since fans saw her on screen. Recently, the actress opened up about her popularity owing to her performance in Sasural Genda Phool.

Ragini Khanna loved being popular

In his interview, Siddharth Kanan asked Ragini Khanna if she was able to handle the fame and popularity that she earned with Sasural Genda Phool. The actress commented, "I loved it. Maine kabhi aisa regret nahi kiya recognise hona. Mera sirf yeh tha ki it so amusing. People are like arey aap toh real mein jyada sundar lagte ho. Arey aap toh bilkul waise nahi ho, aap smile nahi kar rahe (I have never felt regretful about getting recognized. I just thought it was so amusing. People are like you look more beautiful in real life. You are not at all like that, you are not smiling at all)."

Ragini explained that the unconditional love that she received from her fans made her more aware, responsible, and scared as an actor. "The impact that actor has, the director will not have an impact on the audience...an actor can change the way a fan looks," the actress added.

Ragini Khanna on Sasural Genda Phool's popularity

Continuing the discussion, Ragini Khanna went candid about her opinions concerning the amazing popularity of the show Sasural Genda Phool.

Expressing her excitement, she commented, "I couldn't believe it." Recalling those days, the actress revealed how the director, Ravi Ojha, did not want the channel to interfere until a certain period of time. Khanna shared that the ratings went high in a blink, and they were surprised and delighted.

For the unversed, Sasural Genda Phool also featured Jay Soni and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Ragini Khanna has appeared in shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Bhaskar Bharti, and many others. She has hosted various reality shows, such as India's Best Dramebaaz and Gangs of Haseepur.

