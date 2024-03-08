Radhika Gupta is the newest Shark to join the judges panel of Shark Tank India 3. The MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian financial sectors currently. The Shark also wears the hat of a mother and today, on Women's Day, she shared with her followers what her daily routine looks like as a working mom. In her post, she mentioned how her life is not as glamorous as it looks in front of the camera.

Radhika Gupta's post on Women's Day

Today, Radhika Gupta shared a post on X that garnered the attention of fellow working moms. She wished every woman on Women's Day and shared in her post that a few days back, a woman asked her about her daily routine as a working mom. The Shark Tank India 3 judge wrote how her life behind the camera is far from glamorous, but she loves every bit of it. She penned a note sharing her daily routine which starts with, “Can you tell me your morning routine?”

A few days ago, a woman asked me this question in a session in Guwahati. She probably was hoping to hear that I wake up at 5 am, have a warm glass of water, meditate, plan my day and have the perfect morning that influencers talk about. Reality is, I am usually short of sleep because I travel and work late nights, wake up to find a running 1.5 year old who then jumps on my lap and eats / spills half his breakfast, and barely find time to get ready in a sari before work."

Advertisement

Check out Radhika Gupta's post here:

She continued that she is no different from any other working mom and wrote, "The front stage of my life - what you see - may look glamorous but the backstage is chaos, like it is for every working mom. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. Celebrating the beautiful chaos that our lives are and grit and grace with which we handle it. Happy #WomensDay."

Netizens appreciate her honesty

Reacting to Radhika Gupta's post, netizens appreciated her for being so transparent about her life. One user wrote, "Thank you for sharing such a raw and relatable insight, @iRadhikaGupta. It's refreshing to hear the authenticity behind the scenes of what may appear glamorous on the surface. How do you find moments of balance and self-care amidst the hustle of work and family life?"

Another commented, "Your authenticity and resilience are truly inspiring, Radhika. Happy Women's Day to you and all the incredible working moms out there. Keep shining through the chaos!"

Check out some of the comments below:

Before joining Shark Ttank India 3 as a judge, Radhika Gupta clarified that all her investments on the show would be in a personal capacity implying that she would not use funds from Edelweiss. In November 2023, she tweeted, “Thanks for all the love for the Shark Tank. Just to clarify, my investments will only be in a personal capacity. Keep the love coming!”

Besides Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala also joined the judges panel in the ongoing season of Shark Tank India.

ALSO READ: International Women’s Day 2024: Smriti Irani to Nakuul Mehta; Celebs celebrate womanhood by empowering them