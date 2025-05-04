HIT 3: Mickey J Meyer REACTS to criticism of background score of Nani starrer: ‘I take risks…’

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) has been running successfully in theaters since its release on May 1. While fans are enjoying the film's action sequences, the background score has faced criticism. Recently, composer Mickey J Meyer took to his X handle to share his thoughts on the negative reviews his work has received.

He recalled a time 18 years ago when a senior technician harshly criticised his work in Happy Days. The person called it "garbage" due to its minimalistic use of guitar and piano. Despite the harsh words, Mickey J Meyer believed that the criticism came from an outdated mindset and held onto his creative choices.

Reflecting on the current criticism for HIT 3, Mickey said he felt a similar disconnect now. He acknowledged that while criticism is part of the creative process, the language used by some reviewers spoke more about them than his work. He shared that the score was intentionally subtle, in line with director Sailesh’s vision, which avoided overly dramatic music.

Mickey expressed faith in his risk-taking approach, even if it doesn’t always appeal to everyone. He clarified he wasn’t defending himself but simply expressing his thoughts. Thankful to the Telugu audience and music lovers, the composer credited his survival in the industry to their support and his faith in God. He added that as long as he continues making music, he will strive to give his best and create something for everyone to enjoy.

In his words, "I am of a different mindset. I take risks, which pays off, maybe not always, make no mistake, the score in HIT 3 is successful in supporting the movie and is instrumental in the success of the movie, But not in ways some people are used to."

Take a look at his post below:

With the release of Sailesh Kolanu's HIT 3, fans are now eagerly looking forward to HIT: The Fourth Case. As confirmed in the end-credit scenes, the next installment will feature Karthi in the lead role.

