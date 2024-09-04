Anupamaa Written Update, September 4: Anupama advises Babuji to rethink his decision, mentioning that she recently spoke with Baa. Indra suggests that if they can stay together, there's no need for them to be apart. Sagar states that since Anuj and Anupama reunited this Janmashtami, it's now Baa and Babuji's turn.

Anupama lights a diya in front of God, thanking Him for resolving her issues. She acknowledges the support of Adhya and Anuj and prays for Baa and Babuji to reconcile. With Anuj and Adhya by her side, Anupama sings a devotional song and performs aarti. Kinjal reassures Baa that Anupama's intentions are genuine.

Despite efforts from Titu, Toshu, Meenu, and others to convince Baa, she chooses to leave. Everyone hopes for a reunion between Baa and Babuji. Pakhi suggests that while Baa can visit Babuji, Meenu and Titu should stay away, and Toshu agrees, insisting they should avoid going to Asha Bhavan.

Anupama expresses her desire to meet Megha, but Adhya panics and begs her not to go. Anupama reassures her that the meeting is important and Anuj offers to accompany her, as they are Adhya's parents. Meanwhile, Ansh, feeling distressed by Pari, Mahi, and Ishu, asks Toshu when Dadu will be coming back.

Baa wonders when Vanraj will arrive, and Toshu reassures her that Vanraj could show up at any moment, declaring that Vanraj Shah is back. Suddenly, two men accompanied by guards enter and demand to know Vanraj Shah's whereabouts. Toshu questions why he should disclose that information.

The men pull out guns and accuse Vanraj of scamming them and running away. The family is shocked and tries to talk to them. Toshu promises that Vanraj will settle their debts when he returns. The men start throwing out their belongings and warn that if Vanraj doesn’t show up, they'll take stronger measures next time.

Baa defends Vanraj and Kinjal tries to calm Baa. The men accuse Vanraj of committing a massive fraud. Pakhi and Toshu remember Vanraj's claims about his life and money. Toshu admits that his father is indeed skilled at deception.

Anuj and Anupama visit Viren and Megha, who appear nervous. Anupama assures them they’re there peacefully. Viren pleads to avoid involving the police. Anuj says Megha would already be in trouble if authorities were involved. Anupama expresses a mother’s wish to connect, while Viren explains Megha’s guilt over Priya’s disappearance.

Viren explains they mistook Adhya for Priya at a childcare center and brought her to Ahmedabad. Megha’s initial joy turned into possessiveness, keeping Adhya confined but never harming her. Anupama acknowledges Megha's love became an obsession and insists they face the truth.

Baa urges someone to contact Vanraj, but his phone is unreachable. Dimple advises calm to avoid stress. Anupama tells Megha to face the truth, but Megha accuses her of stealing Priya and threatens to harm herself. Anuj reassures Megha that he will prevent that. Megha begs Anupama to return Priya and cries while hugging her.

Anupama tells Megha that Adhya is her daughter, not Priya. Despite Megha's insistence, Anupama firmly states that Adhya is their child and urges Megha to accept the truth.

Adhya worries about Anupama's safety. Megha clings to Anupama, begging for her daughter back. Anupama questions why Megha wants Adhya when she knows the truth. Megha proposes they search for Priya together.

Anupama, who lost her son Samar, tells Megha that forcing someone to replace Priya isn’t right. She explains how she stayed away from Adhya for years for her own good and never lost hope. Anupama tells Megha it’s wrong to keep Adhya and accuses her of acting like a criminal. Megha admits Adhya was unhappy. Anupama calls Megha selfish for choosing a lookalike over finding her real daughter.

