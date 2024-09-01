Anupamaa Written Update, September 1: Anuj, portrayed by Gaurav Khanna, goes to the temple and prays for Anupama as she is fighting for her life. Anupama is in the operating room where her doctor is alarmed by the flat lines on the heartbeat monitor, indicating that she might be dead.

Sagar arrives at the temple, pleading for Anuj to save Anupama. Bala Kaka gets to know Anupama has 15 minutes to be stabilized. Nandita cries Kinjal calls out for her mother, and Baa prays and performs Abhishek.

The doctor checks and says the patient is unresponsive. Anuj rings the bell anxiously. The nurse informs that the patient has stopped responding. Babu ji and Adhya are both in tears, with Toshu trying to comfort Adhya. Meenu reassures them, telling Babu ji to stay strong and that nothing will happen to Mami.

The doctor works to revive her, emphasizing that they must do everything possible to save her until the end. Despite their efforts, she remains lifeless. Meanwhile, Anuj faints in the temple. In a voiceover, Anuj reflects that even if they cannot live together, their love, like Kanha’s eternal bond with Radha, will always be together, whether they have breath or not.

The doctor removes the oxygen mask from Anupama’s face. The nurse steps outside, and Titu asks about his mother. The nurse sadly informs him that she has passed away, leaving everyone in shock. Meenu tries to comfort Adhya, while Sagar sits in disbelief, crying. Toshu weeps as he hugs Titu, and then embraces Babu ji.

Anuj hears Anupama's voice calling him and feels her hand in his. He gets up and takes her hand, saying, "You can't leave me, Anu. Wherever you go, I will be with you." Anupama replies, "You’re a father. Our Choti needs both her parents." Anuj insists, "Our daughter can't manage without you." Anupama gently says, "It's my time to go now." Anuj adds, "Adhya won’t be able to bear this."

Anupama reassures Anuj, saying she trusts he'll take care of Adhya and love her like he did six years ago. Anuj, heartbroken, argues that what she’s doing isn’t right. Adhya hated you for five years, but now she loves you. Don’t leave us. He waited for her to accept you; she cries for you and loves you deeply. He couldn’t handle her then she missed out on a mother’s love. Please don’t take it away from her now.

Anupama comforts him, saying, "I’m not leaving your heart," and hugs him tightly. Anuj insists, "Wherever you go, I will come with you." Anupama replies, "Let me go. You need to live for Adhya." He holds her hand, struggling to let go.

