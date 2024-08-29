Anupamaa Written Update, August 29: Anupama takes the opportunity to sneak out of Megha’s house through the window, trying to approach the police to help rescue Adhya. As she’s about to leave, she overhears Megha urging Deen to let her take Adhya and leave the city immediately. Curious, Anupama stops to listen to their conversation.

The dean tells Megha that she wants to move because Adhya's behavior has been unusual. He notes that Adhya, who once suspected strangers, now distrusts Priya, and he fears she might soon start doubting him too.He cautions Megha that if things continue this way, she risks losing both Adhya and him. Megha cuts him off, begging him not to mention Priya by that name.

The dean tells Megha to stop acting like Adhya is her own child, reminding her they’re just foster parents. He mentions their loss of Priya, which Megha admits was due to her negligence. He insists that Adhya’s real parents have more rights over her, but Megha refuses to let Adhya go, leaving the dean to manage her emotional state.

Anupama sympathizes with Megha but knows keeping Adhya isn’t right. She decides to rescue Adhya, believing she belongs with Anuj. Meenu shares that she wants to help the underprivileged after her internship and isn’t interested in moving to the USA or getting married. The prospective groom's parents, feeling their time was wasted, leave in anger.

Leela, Toshu, Pakhi, and Dimple are angry at Meenu for rejecting the marriage proposal. Toshu questions Meenu about her feelings for Sagar, and she admits that she loves him and refuses to marry anyone else.

Toshu criticizes her, worried about how Vanraj will react. Meenu decides to face Vanraj directly and urges Toshu and Pakhi not to judge her, reminding them of their own marriage. Leela grows anxious about Meenu's future.

When Anupama returns, Hasmuk asks about her delay. She reveals her plans to organize the Janmashtami celebration at the Radha Krishna temple. Leela is worried about Meenu, but Kinjal reassures her. Meanwhile, Anuj misses Adhya, and Anupama wants to reunite them.The next day, as Anupama prepares to reunite Adhya and Anuj, Adhya looks forward to meeting Anupama. The Shah family and Anupama celebrate Janmashtami, but Leela becomes upset with Hasmuk for leaving her alone. When Hasmuk asks her about it, she admits she’s troubled but won’t say more. Meanwhile, Sagar asks about Meenu's marriage proposal, who questions his interest.

Toshu stops Kinjal from seeing Anupama, but Kinjal insists he shouldn’t act like Vanraj. She also questions if he plans to harm Meenu’s life. Dimple asks Titu to take a selfie for her social media. Titu jokes she cares more about likes than love, and Dimple replies that her joy is from social media, while his interest is in the neighbors.Bala remains intrigued by Indra, while Megha, still wary of Adhya’s excitement, searches her room. Anupama and Anuj pray together, and Aadhya looks forward to their reunion, with Megha discovering the deep connection between them.

