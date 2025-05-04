Robinhood OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Nithiin, Sreeleela's heist action comedy film online

Robinhood is a Telugu heist action comedy film that hit the big screens on March 28, 2025. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film opened to mixed responses despite several efforts by the makers to generate buzz. They even added cricketer David Warner to the cast alongside Nithiin and Sreeleela to attract more viewers to the theaters. Despite the lukewarm reception, the film had a decent run and is now gearing up for its digital debut.

When and where to watch Robinhood

Robinhood will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 10 at 6 PM. If you haven’t watched the film yet, get ready to enjoy it from the comfort of your home.

Official trailer and plot of Robinhood

Robinhood follows the journey of Ram (Nithiin), an orphan who grows up witnessing the struggles of fellow orphans due to hunger. Moved by their pain, he turns into a modern-day Robinhood. He begins stealing from the rich using smart with his daring plans and starts giving it back to the needy.

Parallelly, a ruthless criminal (Devadatta Nage) aims to expand his illegal marijuana empire globally. He discovers that Rudrakonda village grows a rare and in-demand strain of marijuana. Around the same time, Neera Vasudev (Sreeleela), daughter of pharma company head Abhinav Vasudev (Sijju), heads to Rudrakonda.

Ram unexpectedly joins her on this journey. As the story unfolds, connections between the villain, Abhinav Vasudev in Australia, and the international drug mafia kingpin David (David Warner) come to light. The plot thickens with twists and action as Ram's mission takes shape.

Cast and crew of Robinhood

Robinhood features Nithiin, Sreeleela, and cricketer David Warner in key roles. The film is written and directed by Venky Kudumula and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Sai Sriram handles the cinematography. The film’s art direction is managed by Raam Kumar, with Hari Tummala serving as the executive producer.

