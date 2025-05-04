Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer targets good growth on Sunday

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: The latest big release from Bollywood is Raid 2, a thriller drama sequel led by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla among the leads. As this sequel was released very recently on May 1, it is now on the 4th day of its extended opening weekend and expected to show a good boost for the first Sunday.

The Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer opened in theaters on Thursday. While a minor weekday drop was expected on Friday, the film showed a good hold. On its last day i.e., its first Saturday, the film grew quite well at the Indian box office with a net of Rs 17.75 crore. As per the morning trends on Day 4, the Raid sequel is expected to target even bigger numbers by the end of the weekend.

The current 3-day net of Raid 2 stands at Rs 49.15 crore in India, a good total taking into account the pre-release hype as well as the legacy of Raid working in favor of this sequel. Being just inches away from the Rs 50 crore mark, this total will grow further after the Sunday spike in its box office performance.

The prequel Raid became a box office success in 2018 with an India net of Rs 98 crore. While Raid 2 is riding on mixed word-of-mouth from the critics, crossing the net total of this prequel looks like an achievable task if it remains a steady performer on the coming weekdays.

With its release in theaters, Raid 2 clashed against the Sanjay Dutt-led horror-comedy The Bhootnii, currency performing way lower than the Ajay Devgn film. Alongside the two, several other films are occupying the theaters including Kesari Chapter 2, Ground Zero and Marvel’s Thunderbolts, all running parallel.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

