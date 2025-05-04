Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Accused of Copying Rapper's Ex Kim Kardashian with New Look; SEE

Bianca Censori, rapper Kanye West's wife, caused a stir over the weekend after revealing a dramatic new hairstyle. Her new look immediately prompted comparisons to her husband's former wife, Kim Kardashian, owing to the striking similarities.

In her latest Instagram Story, Censori sported smooth, straight black hair with wispy bangs, a break from her typically cropped style. Her fresh new look, with a light-hued mini dress and black stilettos, closely mimicked Kardashian's go-to glamour. It is specifically reminiscent of the reality star's December 2024 Skims NYC store opening appearance.

However, this is not the first time that Censori and Kardashian have been compared. Both women, in April 2024, released pink hairdos on the same week, leading to scorching debates on the internet regarding who was more fashionable. Kardashian was also accused of mimicking Censori's bold outfits for her past SKIMS campaign. The similar appearances have led to ongoing speculations regarding West's influence over his partners.

On X, West re-tweeted a fan's tweet complimenting Censori on her loyalty, pointing out that she was willing to obey his commands. The original post read, "every man needs himself a bianca... she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master."

The rapper has long had a record of dressing up his romantic interest, and it has continued with his partner Bianca Censori. He has been the subject of stories for calling himself his wife's "master," after earlier statements asserting he possessed "dominion" over her.

