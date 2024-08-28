Anupamaa Written Update, August 28: Anupama, portrayed by Rupali Ganguly, finds a photo and a letter in Adhya's room. Adhya apologizes for not appreciating Anuj and Anupama’s love and says she no longer hates Anupama. Anupama realizes that Aadhya doesn’t know about the challenges they’ve faced without her.

Megha argues with Dean about going back home, but Dean mentions he needs to stay at college due to ongoing issues in the girls' hostel. Megha questions his priorities, and Dean reveals he wants to bring the family together for Janmashtami. Meanwhile, Anupama decides to inform Anuj and Hasmuk about it.

Anupama, trying to protect Adhya, hides inside a cupboard. The Dean tells Megha and Adhya that a window was left open. Megha then questions the guard, who reveals that a lady had been there, and Megha suspects it was Anupama.

Meanwhile, Leela worries about the guests, and Toshu steps up to manage them while Vanraj is away. Kinjal notices that Meenu is unhappy about the marriage. Leela greets the guests, who request to see Meenu. The guests talk about Titu living at the Shah’s house. Titu, defending himself, says his stay with the Shahs is to ensure Dimple and Ansh's happiness. Sagar confesses that he can't express his love for Meenu because he believes she is wealthy.

When Megha seems upset, Adhya suggests she visit a temple. Megha admits she fears losing Adhya, and Adhya reassures her. Then, Adhya suggests they look at the lehenga she bought for Janmashtami. While Adhya shows Megha the lehenga, Anupama, who has been hiding and listening, moves into the cupboard, hoping for safety.

As Megha and Adhya move towards the cupboard, Megha accidentally injures herself. Adhya helps her sit down and offers to get the lehenga from the cupboard herself. Adhya finds Anupama hiding in the cupboard. Anupama reaches out for Adhya's hand and kisses it. This leaves both Anupama and Adhya in tears.

Megha interrupts; Adhya sees the risk Anupama took and wants to help her. To distract Megha, Adhya tears the lehenga, giving her more time with Anupama.

Megha becomes anxious, thinking that Adhya intentionally damaged her dress. Anupama asks Adhya if Megha and Dean have mistreated her. Adhya explains that Megha is very possessive about her, as she sees her late daughter Priya in Adhya. Adhya also reveals that Megha has threatened to harm herself if Adhya leaves.

As Megha grows suspicious, she calls for Adhya. Adhya asks for help, promising she won’t cause any trouble. Anupama and Adhya plan to meet at the temple the next day, Janmashtami, when there will be a large crowd to keep Megha away. Anupama tells Adhya to give her a missed call before going to the temple.

Adhya hides Anupama once again and goes back to Megha, who asks her about locking the bedroom. However, Adhya manages to handle the situation.

