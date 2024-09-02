Anupamaa Written Update, September 2: Anuj deals with the shock of losing Anupama portrayed by Rupali Ganguly forever. At the same time, everyone was crying outside the hospital room when Anuj entered the hospital. He can't deal with this loss and is not ready to accept that Anupama is no more and assures Adhya that Anupama couldn’t go like that.

As Anuj starts screaming outside the hospital room, doctors find Anupama alive and say that it's a miracle. Doctors tell everyone that she’s alive. Anuj thanks god for saving Anupama’s life. Bala comes to know that Anupama's life is saved now and tells Kinjal and Pakhi. Kinjal shares her happiness with Baa, she starts crying and hugs her.

Anuj arrives at Anupama's ward as she regains consciousness. She opens her eyes, calls out ‘Kapadia ji,’ and reaches for his hand. As everyone outside smiles seeing her awake and recovering, Anuj gently holds her hand, kisses it, and wipes away his tears.

He expresses that god has gifted him once more by bringing her back, and praises her for fighting through death and returning. She asks if what she saw while she was unconscious was real or just a dream. Anuj reassures her that it was indeed real, and he had always believed she would come back from death.

Advertisement

Adhya arrives and calls out to Anupama, resting her head on hers as she cries. Babu Ji remarks that now his daughter’s family is complete, and the festival has truly become a celebration. Adhya apologizes to Anupama and Anuj, acknowledging that she failed to be a good daughter despite Anupama's efforts to guide her, she admits to being stubborn.

Anuj reassures Adhya that her mistakes are fine and praises their reunion as a blessing. Anupama, surrounded by family, reassures Babu ji and insists on their presence despite the doctor's advice for rest.

Titu agrees when Toshu suggests they go home. Meenu says Mami will sleep because of the medication. Babu Ji tells Anuj to stay with Anupama, and they leave. Anuj tells Aadhya he missed her and thought he had lost her until Anupama brought her back.

Everyone starts dancing to celebrate the occasion. Toshu, Titu, Babuji and Meenu join them. Babu ji tells him to play the dhol and dance, saying ‘Jai Shri Krishna.’ He adds that he wasn't talking to God, but since God returned, the fight is over.

Advertisement

The next day, Meenu stumbles outside, and Sagar catches her, prompting Pakhi to think of gathering proof. Anupama wakes up to a decorated hospital room and is greeted by Anuj and Adhya, who help her sit up and comb her hair. Kinjal, Titu, Dimpy, Pakhi, and Toshu join, and Anupama smiles at her family.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, September 1: Will Anupama survive? Anuj heartbroken as she fights for life