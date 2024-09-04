Sudhanshu Pandey has been making headlines recently due to his unexpected exit from the popular show Anupamaa. However, in a recent interview, Sudhanshu opened up on the rumors of issues between Rupali and Gaurav.

His exit sparked various rumors, with some speculating it was caused by a disagreement with lead actress Rupali Ganguly or because Gaurav Khanna’s arrival shifted Pandey from the lead role to a parallel one.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, he stated that he prefers to avoid gossip and respects others' personal space, never interfering in anyone's work. The actor added that he doesn't want to comment on their chemistry or relationship and will never do so. He said, “If there is anything they will only comment or say something about the equation and I will and never get into anyone's personal space.”

Additionally, reports suggest that Sudhanshu will be joining the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. The show will feature contestants confined to a location for ten days, where they will participate in various tasks to stay in the game and compete to become the ultimate winner. Although the actors have yet to confirm their participation, it will be interesting to see leading stars in the reality show.

Speaking about Sudhanshu Pandey's exit, on August 28, the actor went live on Instagram to officially announce his departure from Rajan Shahi's production. Initially, his decision sparked a lot of speculation.

Many speculated that the actor had a fallout with Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi, leading to his decision to leave. However, Pandey clarified that his primary reason for exiting the show is his desire to explore different roles and grow as an actor, feeling that he has nothing more to contribute to this character.

He also denied any conflicts with Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi. Anupamaa, one of the highest-rated shows on television, currently stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, and others in lead roles.

