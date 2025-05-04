Tom Cruise is Keeping The Love Alive with Ana de Armas; Here's How Rumored Couple Spent Her 37th Birthday

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas took a walk in a London park recently. The duo reportedly celebrated the birthday of the Blonde actress, who was turning 37.

Cruise and de Armas' recent outing amid repeated sightings together has fanned the flaming rumors about a potential future project between the two Hollywood icons, per People. A potential romantic affair between the two is also speculated.

The relaxed outing followed a day after Cruise, 62, and de Armas took a helicopter ride cruising across London, with the Top Gun actor said to be behind the controls. While the speculation swirled, insiders close to the pair insist the romance is purely professional. A source had earlier informed the outlet that the two are not dating but have been talking about possible collaborations in the future.

Video shot by a bystander and posted on X pictured Cruise strolling arm-in-arm with de Armas, both wearing casual clothes— white T-shirts and jeans. A security escort followed behind the superstars. The low-key date was the second time in two days that the actors were spotted together.

On April 29, the pair were snapped at a helipad in London, where Cruise was caught fist-bumping a staffer as he stepped off the helicopter. Ana, carrying one of her dogs, stepped off the chopper soon after, accompanied by another woman carrying her second pet. The timing on the eve of de Armas' birthday fueled rumors that Cruise might have had a hand in marking her special day.

Although speculation about romance is still rampant, sources of the outlet maintain that their relationship is professional and possibly on film. As one source described, the two are "just friends," but an upcoming collaboration might be in the works.

Though the nature of their collaboration is a secret, the two action stars are familiar with playing high-risk roles. Ana de Armas will star in Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick franchise, which opens June 6. Tom Cruise, on the other hand, will star in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which opens May 23.

