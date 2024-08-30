Aashish Mehrotra, known for his role as Toshu in the TV series Anupamaa, recently got eliminated after losing a challenge by a slight difference of 9 seconds in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actor recently posted a series of pictures sharing a heartfelt post about self-love.

The Anupamaa actor took to Instagram to share several photos of himself in a white shirt and matching pants, along with a heartfelt caption. He posed on a beach with the song Gehraiyaan playing in the background.

Accompanying the post with a beautiful caption, he wrote, “Khud se ishq karne ka dil kartaa hai..Aaj inn hawaaon mein behne ka dil kartaa hai. Par behta toh paani hai usse he behnae do..Aaj phir jeene ka dil karta hai. (I feel like loving myself... Today, I feel like drifting away in the breeze. But water flows, so let it flow... Today, I feel like living again.)”

As soon as Aashish Mehrotra uploaded the pictures on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration. A fan wrote, “Kind of man what a kind her personality what a beautiful her soul a what a beautiful acting no word.” Another fan commented, “Killing it!!! @kedaraashish.”

As he got evicted from the show, Aashish thanked Rohit Shetty and the team for the opportunity. He also mentioned that Rohit Shetty was pivotal in his life, having been a judge on India's Next Superstars, which Ashish won.

Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, and Shilpa Shinde have been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 so far. However, Krishna and Shilpa were later reinstated as wildcard contestants.

For those unaware, Aashish Mehrotra, who played Paritosh Shah on Anupamaa for several years, left the show earlier this year. During his time on set, he formed strong bonds with his co-actors. After his departure, Gaurav Sharma from Diya Aur Baati Hum was cast to take over the role of Toshu in Anupamaa.

