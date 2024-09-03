Anupamaa Written Update, September 3: Sagar, Titu, and Meenu dance happily in front of Anupama, and Adhya joins them. Anupama smiles at their joy. Anuj arrives and, with Titu's encouragement, joins the dance too. Baa arrives and joins the garba dance. She blesses Anupama and holds her hand. Adhya feeds Anupama, and Anuj shows his care.

Indra looks at a photo of her grandson with a nostalgic smile, while Bala gives her flowers, making her smile even more. At Asha Bhavan, Sagar talks about a grand welcome for Anupama, while Indra wishes Nandita could have been there to make the rangoli. Baa prepares coconut laddoos for Anupama, which Babu ji gratefully receives.

Though upset with Anupama, Baa admits she still loves her. Babu ji asks about Vanraj, and Baa explains he’s too busy to visit. Meenu arrives with a gift for Anupama, catching Sagar’s attention.

Sagar and Meenu make rangoli together, while Toshu is frustrated but Pakhi asks him to wait for their father. Anupama thanks the doctors, who give her a bouquet and advise her to rest. They mention how she often puts others first, which Adhya also agrees with.

The doctor advises Anupama to avoid activities like running or cooking to prevent complications. After her discharge, Anuj helps Anupama in leaving the hospital. Meanwhile, Toshu calls Vanraj to find out where he is and urges him to be honest. Pakhi shares that her messages to Vanraj about their mother's condition went unanswered. Toshu suspects Vanraj might be hiding something or being dishonest.

Anupama is warmly welcomed home by Baa and the family. Baa performs her aarti, while Indra and Meenu shower her with flowers. Anupama introduces Aadhya to Kaveri, and Sagar provides a chair for her.

Everyone urges Anupama to rest but insists on handling Asha Bhavan's tax. Anuj advises rest, but Adhya volunteers to manage the stall and other tasks, inspired by Anupama's success.

Although everyone tells Anupama to rest, she insists on handling an urgent matter on her own. Baa worries that Vanraj might be upset and suggests cutting ties with them. Toshu agrees, noting Anupama's recovery. Meanwhile, Anupama goes to the Shah house, and Anuj questions why she didn't wait. Babu ji defends her, recognizing her strength and the support she deserves.

Anupama arrives at the Shah house and is welcomed by Baa. She reflects on her near-death experience, stressing the importance of cherishing every moment and family love. Anupama urges Baa to stay with Babu ji and compares their love to Radha and Krishna’s. Baa smiles and Anupama hugs her warmly.

