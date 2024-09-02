Sudhanshu Pandey who played the role of Vanraj Shah in the popular TV series Anupamaa recently announced his exit from the show produced by Rajan Shahi. In an exclusive interview, he shared that leaving the show was his own decision. He further opened up about the reason for exiting the popular show.

When asked about his feelings about working on the show from the beginning and now not returning to the set, Sudhanshu Pandey said, “For me, it is well thought of decision toh mujhe aisa nahi lagta hai ki mujhe koi iss tarah ka dhakka baitha hai abhi kyuki decision mera hai toh mujhe aisa nahi lag raha ki aarey yaar kal se set par nahi jaunga. (I don’t feel like I’m in any kind of shock. Since the decision is mine, I don’t feel like, “Oh, I won’t be going to the set from tomorrow.)”



Watch Sudhanshu Pandey's exclusive interview with Hindi Rush here-

Reflecting on his journey on Anupamaa, he expressed, “4 saal maine ek show ko maine apna khoon paseena diya hai or ek character ko ek kirdaar ko iss tarah se nibhaya hai ki aaj mujhe pata chal raha hai ki log usse kitna emotionally jude huye hai. Toh mujhe lag raha hai ki maine kuch toh badiya kiya hai jo log itna emotionally jude huye hai.”

“(For four years, I have given my blood and sweat to this show and portrayed a character in such a way that today I realize how emotionally connected people are to it. So, I feel that I must have done something great for people to be so emotionally attached.)”

He said that he believes things come at their own time, and when their time is over, they leave. No matter how it happens, there’s no need to worry because what’s meant to be will ultimately happen.

Anupamaa is a hit daily soap beloved by audiences. Alongside Rupali Ganguly, it stars Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, and Chandni Bhagwanani.