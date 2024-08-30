Anupamaa Written Update, August 30: Anupama anxiously awaits Adhya’s arrival. Meanwhile, Megha takes Adhya to the airport and surprises her with a photo of Anuj, Anupama, and Megha. Realizing the threat, Adhya attempts to escape from Megha’s grasp.

Adhya arrives at the temple, and Anupama goes to find her, but Megha hides Adhya. As Adhya calls for help, Anupama hurts her foot while searching. Megha takes the chance to take Adhya away.

Anuj becomes worried about Anupama's whereabouts. As Anupama attempts to stop Megha's car, Adhya begs Megha to stop. Meanwhile, Anuj grows more anxious, and Bala and Sagar search for Anupama.

Megha warns Anupama to stay back, but Anupama demands that Megha let go of Adhya. Megha refuses to let go and insists that Adhya is Priya. Anupama tries to persuade her, explaining that Adhya is not Priya and urging her to search for Priya instead.

Anupama begs Megha to let Adhya go, reminding her of Anuj's condition. Meanwhile, Adhya finds Anuj's state is worsening. Anupama assures Megha that they can find Priya together. Anuj, overwhelmed with worry, is comforted by Sagar and Bala.

As Anupama struggles to free Adhya from Megha's grip, Megha tries to force Adhya to stay with her. Anupama throws sand in Megha's eyes, rescuing Adhya and urging her to go to Anuj.

Adhya refuses to leave Anupama, while Megha becomes more determined to keep them apart. As Anuj receives a birthday blessing, Anupama and Adhya reach the temple, with Megha close behind. Anuj is deeply touched when he finally sees Adhya, touched by Anupama's efforts to reunite them.

Advertisement

Anuj's reunion with Adhya brings joy to Sagar, Nandita, Bala, and Indra, while Hasmuk, Leela, Kinjal, Meenu, Dimple, Pakhi, and Toshu are relieved to see Adhya safe.

The episode takes a dramatic turn when Anuj, receiving a birthday blessing, is finally reunited with Adhya at the temple, only for Megha to arrive with a knife. The episode ends on a tense note, with Adhya in shock.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, August 29: Meenu confesses love for Sagar, rejects marriage proposal amid family tensions