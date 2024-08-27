Anupamaa Written Update, August 27: Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly, is filled with anxiety as she wonders why Aadhya is at Megha's house and fears she might be scared. She prays for Aadhya’s safety and asks God to watch over her. Meanwhile, Aadhya, hoping for rescue, thanked God for sending help.

Megha decides to go to the farmhouse, but Deen suggests they wait until Janmashtami. Despite his suggestion, Megha insists on leaving immediately and is frustrated by Deen’s unwillingness.

Anupama thinks Anuj will be happy to hear about Adhya as he is deeply missing her and refuses to celebrate his birthday. Anuj tells Anupama he feels like Adhya is nearby. Anupama tells Anuj that she met Adhya and plans to bring her back. Anuj is upset and questions why Anupama didn’t immediately bring Adhya home. He blames her for leaving Adhya alone.

Anupama asks Anuj to trust her one last time. However, Anuj, feeling hurt, says he can no longer believe in her. Despite this, Anupama is determined to reunite Adhya with Anuj and will surprise him with Adhya on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Leela brings up Meenu's marriage, leaving Meenu shocked as she strongly refuses to get married. Kinjal asks Leela not to pressure Meenu. Despite Kinjal's interruptions, Leela insists that Vanraj wants this marriage to happen. Leela tells Kinjal to prepare Meenu, as the groom is coming to meet her.

Meanwhile, Ansh, Pari, and Mahi argue over who will get to break the pot during Janmashtami. Kinjal challenges Leela, asking her reasons for arranging Meenu's marriage. Paritosh and Pakhi suspect that Kinjal might be supporting Meenu and hiding her relationship. Leela says that the marriage is Vanraj’s wish and warns Kinjal not to go against him.

Anupama finds out that Megha and Deen are away and decides to check if Aadhya is alone. She plans to sneak into Megha’s house. Meanwhile, Meenu tells Sagar about her upcoming marriage, but he acts indifferent. Meenu decides to marry someone else, leaving Sagar upset.

Finally, Anupama sneaks into Adhya's room, where she is shocked to find a photograph of Adhya and Megha. She also finds Adhya's doodling book and tears up as she holds it close to her heart.

