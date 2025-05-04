Kanye West Still Hanging Out with Bianca Censori Despite Breakup? Ex-Girlfriend Appears Almost N*ked During Livestream

Bianca Censori is at it again as she made a brief appearance on Kanye West's May 2 livestream. Censori appeared draped in a raunchy, nearly-n*ked bodysuit, with underwear barely there.

The surprise cameo, revealed in screenshots taken by the Daily Mail, features the Yeezy fashion architect decked out in a see-through outfit with no visible lingerie. She paired it with a brunette wig, styled in a bob with bangs.

Advertisement

Though neither West nor Censori has publicly addressed the livestream moment, her fashion risk-taking has continued to generate media buzz. The most recent outing also arrives as speculation regarding the status of their relationship persists.

The couple made headlines earlier this year with their red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards. Censori wore a see-through, fur-trimmed ensemble, which West later claimed to have signed off on. "I have dominion over my wife," the rapper posted on X (formerly Twitter) after criticism of the outfit. He added that she certainly wouldn't have been able to do it without his permission.

Even after repeated public speculation regarding their marriage, the couple's spokesperson quashed rumors of a breakup in February. "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press," Milo Yiannopoulos said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have made no official announcements about the livestream or the status of their relationship as of yet.

ALSO READ: 'Obsessed' Kanye West Displays Aggressive Behavior Toward Bianca Censori, Unleashes Guards on Her