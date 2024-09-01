Rupali Ganguly is popularly known for her role in the TV series, Anupamaa. Recently, Anupamaa took a dramatic twist as Anupama found herself fighting for her life. In the previous episode, Megha stabbed Anupama, leaving her in critical condition.

Delnaaz Irani took to Instagram to praise Ganguly’s performance, sharing a heartfelt note, “Noone and I say this with all my heart. Noone could have performed this part the way you do every single day. 4 years and every single scene performed with same intensity and energy. Kudos to you meri dost. Shine Shine Shine. Thanks for this lovely emotional pic, yahan bhi heroine pose kar rahi hain. (She's striking a heroine pose here too.)”

Resharing the Instagram story, the Anupamaa actress wrote, “You have been my precious constant Delu. Love you so so much.” The post featured a warm hug between the two actresses.

In the recent storyline, Anupama faced a dangerous situation while trying to save Aadhya from Megha, a grieving mother who mistook Aadhya for her lost daughter, Priya. As Anupama tried to protect Aadhya, Megha, in a rage, attempted to stab the child.

However, Anupama stepped in and took the stab instead. Anuj then rushed her to the hospital for urgent treatment.

In other news, Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden exit from Anupamaa has left fans disheartened. The actor announced on Instagram that he will no longer be playing Vanraj Shah, expressing regret over the abrupt decision.

For those unaware, Rupali Ganguly has been with Anupamaa since its beginning, and her portrayal of a strong, self-reliant homemaker has resonated with many viewers.

Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly quickly became a fan favorite, starring in hit shows like Sukanya and becoming famous as Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is also remembered for her stints on Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

