Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting the love of the audiences. The fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episodes as the matter is now between Dadi Sa's reputation and Abhira's fight for justice. In the previous episode, Abhira decided to take a stand for the underprivileged and fight a case against Dadi Sa. Abhira has decided to go against the Poddar family and almost everyone is shocked by her decision. Abhira's decision leaves Dadi Sa fuming in rage and she ends up at Goenka's house.

Dadi Sa to humiliate Manish and Goenka family

Agitated because of Abhira's move, Dadi Sa lashes out at the Goenka family and Manish. She also gets infuriated as due to the courtroom fiasco, Ruhi's wedding might suffer. Dadi Sa and Manish have decided to get Ruhi married again as Rohit went missing a few months ago. They have come to believe that Rohit has passed away. They want a beautiful life for Ruhi since she is young and has her entire life ahead of her. While they want Ruhi to marry Manav, the courtroom drama might create obstacles for the same.

While Suwarna feels Dadi Sa went overboard in her anger, Manish understands her situation as a businesswoman.

Have a look at this fun video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-

Armaan's dilemma as the family wants Ruhi to get married

In the previous episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan was in a major dilemma as he still feels for Ruhi but knows that because of the changed dynamics of the relationship and her marriage with Abhira, they can never be together. He has been avoiding meeting Manav. However, Ruhi was adamant that Armaan meets Manav and decides about her wedding. Kaveri and Manish want Ruhi to get married as soon as possible while Vidya still feels her son Rohit might return. Abhira is also wanting to help Manish and others to get Ruhi married.

Abhira's accident

Recently, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) met with an accident which left Armaan quite affected. He felt bad for Abhira's state and stumbled upon filling the form at the hospital as he didn't know much about her. After getting discharged from the hospital, Armaan has been taking immense care of Abhira, leaving people from the Poddar family upset. Ruhi also felt a sense of discomfort seeing Armaan taking care of Ruhi.

However, when Abhira struggles to fix her dress, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) calls Ruhi to help her. That's when Ruhi understands that Armaan and Abhira are not very comfortable with each other.

Abhira to get proof against Dadi Sa

Abhira gets a document signed by Dadi which proves her guilty in the case. Abhira gets shocked seeing it and thinks that Armaan hid the truth from her. However, in the upcoming episodes, Armaan will accuse Abhira of stealing documents to win the case against him.

Abhira and Armaan's wedding

As Abhira's mother Akshara saved Armaan's life by taking a bullet, he felt indebted to her. Akshara asked Armaan to marry Abhira and take her responsibility. Armaan who was dating Ruhi back then, couldn't speak up about the same and agreed to marry Abhira. Abhira faced a lot of rejection from the Poddar family, until recently when her gestures impressed the Poddar family including Dadi Sa.

