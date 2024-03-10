On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pinkvilla hosted a round table discussion with prominent ladies from the fields of business, entertainment, and politics. In season 5 of Woman Up, we had guests like Indian Test cricketer and Padma Shri Awardee Diana Edulji, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, CEO & Shark Tank India judge Radhika Gupta, Rupali Ganguly, Sushant Divgikar also known as Rani KoHEnur, Malaika Arora and Manisha Koirala.

In a stimulating conversation, Rupali Ganguly from the popular TV show Anupamaa spoke about dealing with mother's guilt as she shoots for long hours for her daily soap.

Rupali Ganguly on not being able to spend time with son

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has been on-air since 2020. With the extreme pressure of daily telecasts, actors are asked to work for long hours on the sets to meet the deadlines. In the exclusive conversation, Rupali Ganguly spoke about not being able to spend quality time with her son and also spoke about battling a working mother's guilt.

The Parvarish actress said, " I leave my six-and-a-half-year-old at home and television is like twelve hours a day. And in Bombay, there's a lot of traffic. So leaving your son at home and him not having a mother who has stuck with you always. And suddenly, the child goes 'Bapu, I want this, I want that'. At times, it gets like Arey, yeh mujhe puchta hi nahi hai (He doesn't need me anymore). It feels like I don't exist in his life.

She added, "So, the whole guilt is there all the time and then you try to overcompensate. That guilt just doesn't go away, no matter where you go, what you do; the guilt of leaving your child and not being there for him, always stays."

The Anupamaa actress further added that the production house of the show is quite considerate and gives them leaves on important occasions like Halloween, Christmas, Diwali, and other events that are important for a kid's growth and she gets to celebrate these occasions with him, but the guilt of not being there for her son daily never leaves her.

