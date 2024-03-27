Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to publicly discuss her feelings for Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining generations of audiences with its gripping narrative. The show, which recently saw a major change in its casting, is now heading towards an interesting turn of events with Ruhi confessing her love for Armaan in front of the entire family during Holi festivity. The recent episodes of the family drama revolved around Poddars and Goenkas marking the festival of colors with utmost enthusiasm and fervor.

Ruhi talks about her feelings for Armaan in front of everyone

The coming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see an interesting twist. Ruhi, who has been in a relationship with Armaan in the past, and still harbors feelings for him, is going to declare her love in front of the family. It will so happen that Abhira and Ruhi will drink lot of bhang while celebrating Holi. In an inebriated state, they will go on to share some secrets with each other. While Abhira will confide in Ruhi about the truth of her marriage with Armaan, Ruhi will hint at having something to reveal. Abhira will gather everyone and will encourage Ruhi to speak the truth. Ruhi will share about her past affair with Armaan, leaving the entire family shocked.

Take a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s recent promo:

In the recent episodes of the show, we saw Abhira schooling Kaveri over her strict rules and regulations. She questions Kaveri’s love for her family and also convinces her to allow everyone to play Holi.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is consistently grabbing one of the top spots on the ratings chart.

The show which starred Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla, and Pratiksha Honmukhe in lead roles recently made headlines with the producer terminating Shehzada AKA Armaan and Pratiksha AKA Ruhi from the show due to their unprofessional behavior. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have been introduced as the new Armaan and Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

