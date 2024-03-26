Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1240: The Episode starts with Abhira and Ruhi dancing at the Holi party. The Goenkas and Poddars also dance. Suwarrna sees Armaan dancing with Ruhi and comes in between. Vidya comes next to Kaverri and the latter looks at her. Seeing everyone dance, Charu takes the opportunity to leave.

As everyone finishes dancing, they notice Abhira and Ruhi have gone missing. Kaveri says Abhira must be busy arguing with Ruhi. Armaan looks for Abhira and Manish looks for Ruhi. Abhir and Ruhi go to the thandai stall and ask the person if he made the special thandai for them, but he denies it. Ruhi says he is lying.

Ruhi asks Abhira if she wants to become a lawyer. Abhira says that she wants to see the world. They pretend as if they have met for the first time and introduce each other. They arrive at the family gathering, completely drunk. Abhira says that she has seen them somewhere. They call Kajal Kaju, Sanjay Sanju, and joke about others’ names. Kaveris stands there stunned.

Abhira tries to give high five to Madhav and Ruhi tries to do the same to Manoj and joke around. Abhira hugs Vidya and calls her Vibu, Manisha also calls her by the same name. They laugh. Abhira says Vidya is the best. They come in front of Kaveri and both whisper each other to stay silent. Abhia calls her dragons and Ruhi covers her mouth.

Ruhi and Abhira fight over Armaan’s name. Abhira insists they call him khadusmaan, but Ruhi insists on calling him Armaan.

Abhira picks up a gujiya and tries to feed Ruhi, instead, she puts it in Kaveri’s mouth. Everyone stands shocked. Abhira laughs and wishes her happy diwali.

Meanwhile, Charu enters and sees Dev waiting for her at the cafe. She looks excited. Dev says she looks excited, but what he is about to say to her will break her heart. They sit. Dev says he wants to say something important to Charu. But she stops him and wishes him happy Holi.

She takes colors on her palms to apply on Dev. The waiter comes and greets Dev. He asks about his wife and compliments him that he is looking fit. Charu drops the colors and sits there in shock.

Kaveri gets angry at Abhira and says she has crossed all limits. She says people are either bad or good, and no one is perfect, but Abhira wakes up every day and decides to tarnish the Poddar family’s reputation. Manisha says it’s the mistake of the thandai maker. Vidya depends Abhira and says she didn’t drink it deliberately.

Kaveri taunts her and says that of course, she is innocent. Vidya agrees and says yes, like Ruhi. She questions that even though both of them are drunk, Kaveri is only questioning Abhira. In response, Kaveri says that Abhira is the elder babu, and Ruhi is the younger one and she should learn from Abhira. Vidya says Ruhi is older than Abhira, she has finished her studies also, so she should blame Ruhi.

Manish holds Ruhi and says sorry to Vidya on behalf of Ruhi. Vidya folds her hand and says nobody needs to apologise as nobody has made a mistake. Abhira interrupts and says that she wants to reveal a secret that will make them as chilled as ice cream.

She says Armaan and her marriage is based on, Armaan hugs her and stops her from saying further. He explains that Abhira was saying their marriage is based on love. Manisha says it seems Abhirra was saying something else. Armaan takes Abhira away to feed her something. Ruhi looks on with teary eyes.

Charu accuses Dev of hiding his marriage. Dev asks her to let him explain. Charu asks him to stop and says that he also said he likes her. She cries and leaves.

Suwarna asks Ruhi to have curd. Ruhi says no and tells Manish that she wants to ask him something. She asks if she is bad as everyone leaves her life. Manish says she is the best. Ruhi says she never gets what she wants, first, matashree, then poppy, and then Abhir, everyone left her. She also adds that she missed Akshara Maasi the most.

Armaan and Abhirra walk ouut, Abhira sees jalebi and says jalebis are calling her. Armaan asks her to shut up and says she is almost going to spill the secret about their marriage. going to tell our marriage truth. Abhira says she did that to unite Karan-Arjun, Armaan’s mom and Dadi.

She asks why he told everyone that he loves her. He says that he told everyone to make her silent. She says she wants to go and tell them the truth. He says that she shouldn’t eat sweets, but curd. She says no. He says yes. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

