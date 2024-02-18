Harshad Chopda needs no introduction. The actor has proved his acting chops and has been an absolute crowd favorite. However, his fans often complain that the actor is not active on social media and has a tendency to disappear when he is not working on any projects. Well, working on the same, Harshad joined Instagram a couple of years ago and makes sure to keep his fans updated every now and then.

The actor recently took to social media to share an update from his life and the fans couldn't keep calm.

Harshad Chopda shows off his toned body in a video

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to his social media account and shared a video of himself showing off his well-toned body. Chopda is undoubtedly a thirst trap and the fans were elated with the treat by their favorite actor. Sharing the video, Harshad wrote on Instagram, "Update- aggressively resting."

Have a look at the video posted by Harshad Chopda on social media

Apart from being a talented actor, Harshad Chopda is also a fitness freak and loves to keep his body in shape. After his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chopda made a few appearances for award shows and media interviews. He was missing in action for some time and his fans were eager to hear from him.

On receiving the beautiful surprise from the actor who likes to keep things private and isn't social media savvy, his fans went gaga over the thirst trap video. A user wrote, "Ab hum fans ka update bhi sunlo. Aggressively waiting for your new show."

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations guys chand nikal gya." A fan posted a comment stating, "Where were you all these days our caveman?"

Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda was roped in to play the lead of the thirst generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Pranali Rathod. Fans loved their chemistry and fondly called them #HarShali. Ever since his exit from the show, fans have been awaiting the announcement of his new project.

