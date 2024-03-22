Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news after two of the most important actors from the show were terminated. On 18th March 2024, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, terminated actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe followed by repetitive unprofessional behavior. The duo are said to be dating in real life.

There were reports of smooth functioning being hindered on the sets because of the said actors. Days after her termination from the show, Pratiksha Honmukhe shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

Pratiksha Honmukhe's cryptic Instagram post

Days after being replaced in one of the top shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pratiksha took to her Instagram to share a reel mentioning the need to speak up for one's self and take a stand at the right time. Sharing the reel, the actress wrote, "Nothing is more imperative than your self-respect".

We wonder if Honmukhe's caption and the shared reel have something to do with his unexpected exit from the show.

Take a look at Pratiksha Honmukhe's Instagram story:

Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani replace Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe

After terminating the two actors, the production house roped in Porus fame Rohit Purohit and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si fame Garvita Sadhwani to play the roles that Shehzada and Pratiksha were playing. The makers released the first video of new Armaan and Ruhi's romance which was loved by the audiences.

Advertisement

Later, videos and pictures of the new Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) went viral on social media and fans expressed their excitement to witness the new onscreen couple's chemistry in the show soon.

Shehzada Dhami on the controversy

In a brief chat with Pinkvilla, Shehzada Dhami exclusively stated that he doesn't feel ready to speak about the matter yet. When asked about his speculative appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the actor denied to comment further on the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shehzada Dhami on termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; 'I'm not ready to talk about it'